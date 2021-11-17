CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Henry Williams Love Foundation (HWLF) will host its inaugural benefit concert dinner on Saturday, December 11, 2021, starting at 6 pm at the ETA Creative Arts Center located at 7558 S. South Chicago Avenue, Chicago, IL 60619. 100% of the proceeds from the benefit concert will go to their Emergency Services and Unplanned Loss Program Fund.
HWLF is a 501c3 organization that provides short-term supportive services, advocacy, and policy support to youth and families in need. The organization's namesake, Henry Williams, lost his father at nine years old and then his mother at 11 years old. "Losing his parents at a very young age was devastating to Henry and his three siblings," says Board Treasurer Joseph Williams. "As such, my father always demonstrated the greatest capacity for love to those who experience such unplanned loss, unexpected needs, and require advocacy. That is the foundation this organization is built upon, and we are carrying out his values at HWLF."
The HWLF Emergency Services and Unplanned Loss Program provides direct financial support to over 50 families in Metropolitan Chicago, Suburban Cook, and Kankakee Counties each year who need a dose of love to help them through challenging times. "COVID-19 has taken so much from so many, and families are facing some incredible circumstances just like my Daddy did when he lost his parents," says President and CEO Kyla Williams. "The requests for help far exceed our fund's capacity, especially around the need for acute mental health services triggered by the pandemic." The families helped by HWLF receive direct financial support for emergencies or burial support directly to a funeral home for an unplanned loss. All families receive referral-based case management services. "As school teachers, we hear about so many families in need and feel so helpless sometimes," says Board Chair Rhea Bickham. "But through the HWLF Emergency Services and Unplanned Loss program fund, some families are getting not only financial support, but case management support that is typically not available to them, and it is making a difference."
Tickets for the benefit concert dinner are $25 and are available for purchase at https://bit.ly/hwlfbenefitconcert21. If people cannot attend the benefit concert but still want to support this effort, they can send donations directly through the HWLF website at https://henrywilliamslove.org/donations/.
For more information on Henry Williams Love Foundation, please visit their website at http://www.henrywilliamslove.org.
***
Henry Williams Love Foundation (HWLF) is a 501c3 organization that provides short-term supportive services, advocacy, and policy support to youth and families in need.
Henry Williams Love Foundation, in keeping with the values of his life, hopes to be a blessing to many for years to come.
Media Contact
Kyla Williams, Henry Williams Love Foundation, 1 773-453-5683, info@henrywilliamslove.org
SOURCE Henry Williams Love Foundation