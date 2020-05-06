NEW YORK, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambra Health, makers of the leading cloud-based medical image management suite, has been named to Inc. magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for the second consecutive year.
Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces list for 2020 is the result of a comprehensive measurement of private American companies that have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement, and stellar benefits.
"Our company provides a telehealth solution for diagnostic imaging. I have never been more grateful for our team and its can-do culture than in the midst of this health crisis," said Morris Panner, CEO of Ambra Health. "Even as we work virtually, we have been able to rely on our strong culture to drive customer success -- which in this case means life saving diagnostics and research -- all over the world. Our workplace is now much different than it was two months ago, but our mission and the culture which supports it is even stronger."
Collecting data from more than 3,000 submissions, Inc. singled out 395 finalists for this year's list. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey on topics including trust, management effectiveness, perks, and confidence in the future.
The average engagement score of an Ambra Health employee was an impressive 94%. Individuals cited an environment in which they felt valued, meaningful work improving patient care, flexibility, and a fun workplace as reasons why they love being part of the Ambra Health team.
The strongest engagement scores came from companies that prioritize the most human elements of work. These companies are leading the way in employee recognition, performance management, and diversity.
"Building a great corporate culture comes only from strong leadership," says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The companies on Inc.'s Best Workplaces list are setting an example that the whole country can learn from, especially now, when company culture is more important to the workforce than ever."
About Ambra Health
Ambra Health is a medical data and image management SaaS company. Intuitive, flexible, scalable and highly interoperable, the Ambra cloud platform is designed to serve as the backbone of imaging innovation and progress for healthcare providers. It empowers some of the largest health systems such as Memorial Hermann and New England Baptist Hospital as well as radiology practices, subspecialty practices, and clinical research organizations to dramatically improve imaging and collaborative care workflows. As expert partners, we listen to our customers, understand their needs, and apply our extensive knowledge to deliver innovative medical image management solutions for the future of healthcare, now. Discover what the Ambra medical imaging cloud can do for you at www.ambrahealth.com.
About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.