ASHEVILLE, N.C., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that Aeroflow Healthcare is No. 3419 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"Aeroflow Healthcare is honored to be recognized by Inc. Magazine's annual list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the sixth time." said Casey Hite, CEO of Aeroflow Healthcare. "As we've grown, we've remained committed to transforming the HME industry to better serve the needs of our patients. Our team proudly goes above and beyond to provide the best customer service in the industry."
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
About Aeroflow Healthcare
Aeroflow Healthcare is recognized as one nation's leading consumer-driven healthcare companies. Aeroflow provides innovative home healthcare solutions that allow patients to spend more time in their home while lowering healthcare costs and improving quality of life. As a durable medical equipment supplier, Aeroflow works closely with customers and their insurance provider to ensure maximum coverage or find the lowest price possible. The company's divisions supply equipment for sleep, urology, incontinence, mom and baby, and CGM care. Aeroflow Healthcare provides a large variety of high-quality, affordable medical supplies online to help maintain freedom and peace of mind.
About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
