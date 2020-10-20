SAN CARLOS, Calif., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IncellDx will collaborate on the SARS-CoV2 Clinical Trial NCT04435522 involving Pfizer's FDA-approved CCR5 antagonist Maraviroc.  The trial "Open-Label Study of Maraviroc in Hospitalized Individuals Diagnosed With SARS-CoV-2" seeks to establish whether a one week treatment with Maraviroc, used at its approved dosage for HIV, is safe and tolerable in patients with SARS-CoV-2.

Maraviroc, an oral medication, will be administered for seven days. Blood will be collected at Day 0, 3, 7 and 14. IncellDx is performing a Maraviroc-specific CCR5 Receptor Occupancy assay, their IncellKINE RUO Cytokine Storm quantification panel, immune profiling with T-cell exhaustion and macrophage polarization as well as SARS-CoV-2 plasma viral load (pVL) .

Bruce Patterson MD, CEO of IncellDx commented that "Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, IncellDx has led the way in defining the role of CCR5 antagonism in diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19. We are excited to collaborate in the study of Maraviroc's potential as a therapeutic for COVID-19. In our studies, we have shown that CCR5 antagonism can restore immune homeostasis, quiet the cytokine storm, and reduce plasma viral load of SARS-CoV-2 RNA."

About IncellDx

IncellDx, Inc., located in San Carlos, California, is a single-cell, molecular diagnostics company dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare, one cell at a time. By combining molecular diagnostics with high throughput cellular analysis, the company's focus is on critical life threatening diseases in the areas of COVID-19, infectious disease and oncology/immuno-oncology, i.e. cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, breast and prostate cancers.

Contact:
Chris Meda, Chief Business Officer,
IncellDx, Inc.
chrism@incellDx.com 
650-777-7630

 

