MARIETTA, Ga., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Priyanka Seekand has been named one of the 2021 "40 Under 40" by Incisal Edge dental lifestyle magazine. For an 11th consecutive year, the magazine celebrates honorees through a series of profiles in its Fall "40 Under 40" editorial coverage. Fewer than 600 of America's best young dentists have earned this prestigious designation, including the 2021 inductees. The final "40 Under 40" list includes innovative and passionate young professionals in dentistry across the United States. Hundreds of individuals are nominated by industry experts and vetted by an independent panel to select the final honorees. Whether renowned for their medical innovations, volunteer work and philanthropy, or simply a commitment to outstanding patient care, Dr. Seekand and the other recipients represent the very best in dentistry today.
Dr. Priyanka Seekand trained at the Temple University Kornberg School of Dentistry and completed her advanced training at Albert Einstein Medical Center. She served as Chief Resident and gained additional experience in the diagnosis and management of complex dental cases. Her passion for dentistry is displayed in her ongoing commitment to advanced education and dedication to patients' overall health at Envision Dental in Marietta, Georgia. Through cosmetic and implant dentistry, Dr. Seekand helps patients rediscover their attractive and confident smile and strives to always provide superior dental care for patients.
A complete list of the 2021 "40 Under 40" can be found at: IncisalEdgeMagazine.com, or to view a database of Incisal Edge 40 Under 40 honorees, click here.
"It's an honor to be included in such an esteemed group of dentists recognized for achievements in clinical skill, advocacy, leadership and community involvement," said Dr. Priyanka Seekand.
More about Envision Dental:
At Envision Dental, Dr. Seekand and the rest of the experienced dental team are dedicated to helping patients of all ages maintain healthy, beautiful smiles that can last a lifetime. The dentists and staff put patients first and genuinely care about their well-being. Envision Dental's office is a relaxing, comfortable place for kids, teens and adults to get the dental care they need to maintain healthy smiles. The team also offers a wide assortment of dental services, including general dental care, cosmetic, restorative, orthodontic, sedation and emergency dentistry in Marietta, Georgia. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit http://www.envisiondentalmarietta.com or call 770-425-0448.
