ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IDEX Health & Science, industry leader in optofluidic components and subsystems, has launched a new product line in the Semrock family of optical filters. The Verona™ optical filters product line was designed from the ground up specifically for Raman instruments. Understanding that crucial spectroscopic data lies within the fingerprint region close to the excitation laser line, IDEX Health & Science designed the VLP01-785 with a transition width < 29 cm−1 at 785 nm. Available in 12.5mm housed standard sized parts with 10mm clear aperture, Verona also provides more real estate for the most demanding applications. This state-of-the-art optical filter will enhance your instrument performance.
"Verona is only the beginning of our evolving Raman product line designed to match the rapidly developing Raman market," said Xavier El Baz, Product Manager, Life Science Optics, "[making] the Verona family the new gold standard for Raman."
For more information about the new Verona Raman optical filter, visit http://www.idex-hs.com.
About IDEX Health & Science, LLC
IDEX Health & Science, LLC is the global leader in life science fluidics, microfluidics, and optics, offering a three-fold advantage to customers by bringing optofluidic paths to life with strategic partnerships, solutions, and expertise. As one of the few companies in the world with component, sub-system, and application level experts, IDEX Health & Science helps instrument developers solve the most demanding fluidic and optical challenges in a wide array of applications. At IDEX Health & Science we believe partnership will change the way the world innovates, leading to new technologies that improve our health, protect our planet, and enrich our lives. For more information visit: http://www.idex-hs.com
Media Contact
Beverly Newton, IDEX Health & Science, +1 707-588-2042, bnewton@idexcorp.com
Stephanie Snow, IDEX Health & Science, 585-625-5028, ssnow@idexcorp.com
SOURCE IDEX Health & Science