A new approach from LactaLogics shows how hospitals, babies, and their parents will be able to overcome current obstacles to receive the life-saving benefits of an exclusive human milk diet.
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LactaLogics announced two new approaches to raising the standard of care for at-risk infants, Transitioning home and Home-use, which will be able to radically change the nutrition options available to babies and their parents.
"As a Florida company focused on human milk-based nutrition for premature infants, we are enthusiastic supporters of the recent expansion of our state Medicaid laws," said Chelly Snow, COO and co-founder of LactaLogics. "Our approach dovetails with the expansion of this law by extending access even after a stay in the NICU. Through these revolutionary approaches, premature babies will be able to be transitioned home on human milk and at-risk full-term infants can be supplemented with human milk, helping mom reach her breastfeeding goals."
Florida Senator Lauren Book first originated a bill in the Senate, with Fiona McFarland sponsoring the House version of the bill, adding donor human milk bank services to the list of Medicaid services authorized for reimbursement. Recently signed by Governor Ron DeSantis, the bipartisan law eases the cost of donor milk, making it more available to hospitals and medically vulnerable babies.
Traditionally, the human milk-based product market has only been able to focus on low birth weight (LBW) and very low birth weight (VLBW) patients in the NICU, with most premature infants transitioned to bovine fortifiers and formula before they are discharged. This is largely due to donor milk being expensive, in short supply, and processing limitations.
Expanding access to babies transitioning out of the NICU, as well as full-term infants with a medical need for home-use, allows us to envision a world where:
- Premature infants will be able to receive human milk as their primary diet from birth to 36 weeks gestation and beyond
- Human milk is gently heat-treated to protect against bacteria, viruses, molds, and spores
- Feedings will be able to be supplemented with safe human milk until mother's own milk is available
- No refrigeration will be needed, to make it easy and convenient for hospitals and parents
- With a prescription in hand, parents will have easy access to human milk
"Our mission is to get all babies access to an exclusive human milk diet," continued Snow. "By innovating beyond the NICU, we'll be able to see this mission become a reality."
NICUs wanting to learn more can contact LactaLogics at lactalogics.com.
About LactaLogics
LactaLogics is on a mission to improve the lives of the world's smallest, most vulnerable patients. Dedicated to purpose-driven, transparent, and collaborative practices, they combine innovative technology and holistic donor care so all premature infants can have access to an exclusive human milk diet. LactaLogics is a majority woman-owned company located in Port Saint Lucie, FL.
