KATY, Texas, August 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Katy and Fulshear Texas in 2019 had 30,108 residents (US Census Bureau Report) and less than 30 Board Certified Orthodontists to care for one of the fastest-growing areas in the US. Addressing this rising prevalence of malocclusion was the driving force behind Avalon Dental Group hiring Dr. Sara Abedini, DDS, Ph.D.
When considering the prevalence of malocclusion in the US is 53%*, that means over 15,000 Katy and Fulshear residents need to be treated by less than 30 Board Certified Orthodontists. The decision to welcome Dr. Sara Abedini to the Avalon Dental Group team was more than necessary for the community.
Dr. Abedini completed with honors her specialty in Orthodontics at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). At UCLA, she was also a researcher that was selected to present for global conferences in the area of Orthodontics. Dr. Abedini also holds a Ph.D. in Orthodontics and Craniofacial Developmental Biology from Hiroshima University in Japan. Her understanding of malocclusion and orthodontics is only surpassed by her caring chairside manner and sincere empathy for all her patients.
Excellence in dentistry with friendly, personalized patient care for the entire family is the goal at Avalon Dental Group Katy-Fulshear. They are proud to welcome Dr. Sara Abedini to their staff of exceptional dentists, which already provide services in general, pediatric, sedation, cosmetic, and implant dentistry.
"I am thrilled to be a part of this team of talented dental professionals. My goal is to provide attentive, personalized orthodontic dental care to patients in this community, giving them the confidence of a great smile," says Dr. Sara Abedini.
Avalon Dental Group serves patients with locations in Sugar Land, Katy and Fulshear, Texas. The Katy-Fulshear location welcomes patients to their clinic located at 4030 FM 1463, Suite 103. For more information on the services offered at Avalon Dental Group in Sugarland call (281)-204-8474 or in Katy-Fulshear, TX, please call (832) 261-7836, and visit http://www.thesugarlanddentist.com/katy-tx.
