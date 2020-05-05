GETTYSBURG, Pa., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its new program, The OPEN MINDS Executive Blueprint For Crisis Management – Building Organizational Sustainability & Success In A Disrupted Health & Human Service Market, OPEN MINDS will host an executive web briefing this week for health and human service executive teams focused on increasing revenue in the wake of the pandemic. "In a period of market disruption, cash management is the number one reason organizations are unable to survive economic turbulence," said OPEN MINDS Chief Executive Officer Monica E. Oss. "The OPEN MINDS Executive Blueprint Series will help executive teams create a new framework focused on financial management and stability to help them strategically navigate through the current crisis."
On Thursday, May 7 at 1:00 pm EST, OPEN MINDS Senior Associate Ray Wolfe, J.D., will host the executive web briefing, Revenue Maximization During Times Of Disruption – Building Top Line To Sustain Margins – An Overview, where executive teams will learn how to manage costs, streamline operations, and strategically improve financial strength for post-disruption resilience. Mr. Wolfe will provide tips for:
- Improving external payer contracts
- Expanding revenue through better portfolio management
- Building better internal systems that aggressively work to increase collection ratios
For organizations that derive the majority of their revenue from traditional state payment systems and fee-for-service Medicaid, this web briefing will explore new ways to maximize revenue in the short-term for sustainability in the long term. The web briefing will also include 60 minutes of live technical assistance from the OPEN MINDS team of experts.
Registration is free and limited to Elite members of the OPEN MINDS Circle. Contact us at 877-350-6463 or info@openminds.com if you are not currently an Elite member and want to join, to access the Executive Blueprint For Crisis Management resources.
