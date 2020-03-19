SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Incredible Health, the leading health care hiring platform in the U.S., announced a first-of-its-kind free online continuing education program available to all nurses in the United States. Incredible Health's hiring service is already free to nurses. Today they're solving a pain point for millions of nurses who are required to take continuing education courses in order to obtain or renew their license. Incredible Health will give away up to $240M annually in education value in support of U.S. nurses. All courses are accredited by The American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) in all 50 states, Washington D.C. and Guam. Ensuring that our nation's nurses are easily trained and licensed will help the country address our large and growing shortage of nurses in hospitals from coast to coast.
"We've always thought of Incredible Health as much more than a place to find a job, it's a destination for nurses to manage their careers and live better lives," said Dr. Iman Abuzeid, CEO of Incredible Health. "This is a big step in that direction. Continuing education is critical in the industry, but the cost is a burden for many nurses. Starting today, nurses can easily enter in their license information to get matched with a library of accredited online coursework that meets their state's specific requirements, all on our platform for free. There's no more guesswork on requirements or stress about an additional out-of-pocket expense."
There are 4.8 million licensed registered nurses (RNs) in the U.S. and each state has its own continuing education requirements that can cost anywhere from $50-$100 for online courses and upward of $500 to attend a conference for credit units. For example, all RNs in California who wish to maintain an active license are required to complete 30 hours of continuing education for license renewal. In Massachusetts, RNs are required to complete 15 contact hours every two years. According to a Nursing Salary Research report, only 39 percent of nurses surveyed received reimbursement or were paid continuing education as an employer benefit.
"In order to fulfill my continuing education units, I have had to travel around the country and pay for it out of pocket," said Sumreay Joseph, RN. "Over the past six years, I have spent thousands of dollars on continuing education units -- some of which was not reimbursed by my hospital -- only to find the content of the courses were not relevant or helpful to what nurses deal with today. Being able to access continuing education units anywhere and at any time for free through Incredible Health, and have quality courses that are relevant to our day-to-day practice, will make the process much easier for nurses' busy lifestyles."
This added cost of maintaining continuing education requirements is only part of many stressors nurses face in the United States. A 2019 study revealed that 16 percent of nurses feel burned out, and the U.S. is currently in the middle of a nursing shortage and is projected to be 1 million nurses short by 2024.
Incredible Health's premium coursework will help increase access for all nurses in the United States to be able to easily view and meet their states' continuing education requirements. As a nurse progresses through his or her career and life, Incredible Health's continuing education program enables them to easily renew licenses, relocate, or return to the workforce. Currently, one-third of the nurses hired by hospitals on Incredible Health are relocating from a different state.
Incredible Health's continuing education courses are available on its iOS, Android, and web apps. The courses cover a range of topics, and after a quick multiple-choice quiz, certificates are available instantly. Nurses can get more information on the continuing education platform and get access for free here.
