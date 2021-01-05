BERKELEY, Calif., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Indee Labs today announced the addition of three of the largest pharmaceutical companies, multiple biotechnology companies as well as Stanford's Cell Therapy Clinic and Moffitt Cancer Center, to participate in its Early Access Program. As part of the program, each participant receives temporary access to the Indee Labs platform and team for internal research and evaluation purposes prior to starting a more formal distribution, licensing and/or development arrangement for cell therapy and/or high throughput screening.
"We've been able to onboard a growing number of Early Access customers in North America, Australia, Japan and Europe. Customers who follow our verified, remote technology transfer process and replicate one of our existing T cell data sets as a first step are equipped to successfully pursue their research interests in T cells, other cell types, various constructs, alternative targets and indications," said Justin Jarrell, PhD, Vice President, Research, at Indee Labs.
Indee Labs is actively growing its Early Access Program for the development of the µVS Delivery SystemTM for the discovery, development and manufacturing of modified immune cells. The team is working with the National Cancer Institute to add a transgene insertion kit to the program in 2021, while also demonstrating improved in vivo function of modified Regulatory T cells with Stanford's Cell Therapy Clinic and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease.
The µVS Delivery SystemTM is currently verified or in development for the rapid intracellular delivery of nucleic acids and/or protein complexes to immune cells such as T cells, Regulatory T cells, Natural Killer cells and Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes with high yield and minimal perturbation of the immune cell state. The platform will accelerate the development of cell and gene therapies to treat cancers, graft-versus-host disease and many other indications.
Indee Labs is seeking additional participants for the Early Access Program interested in the distribution, licensing and/or development the µVS Delivery SystemTM. Details on the intracellular delivery of mRNA and CRISPR to human T cells are available on Nature Scientific Reports and bioRxiv, respectively. Apply now to join the Early Access program.
About Indee Labs
Indee Labs is a biotechnology startup developing the µVS Delivery SystemTM for cell therapy and high throughput screening in collaboration with multiple pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, select academics along with the National Cancer Institute and the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The team at Indee Labs has demonstrated revolutionary improvements over existing methods including scalability, high yield, negligible perturbation of the immune cell state along with rapid processing of research-, clinical- and commercial-scale samples with a simple workflow and a small footprint. Indee Labs is backed by IndieBio/SOSV, Y Combinator, Social Capital, Main Sequence Ventures, Founders Fund's FF Science among others. More detail is available at indeelabs.com, Nature Scientific Reports and bioRxiv.