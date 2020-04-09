PHILADELPHIA, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During these uncertain times, it can be difficult to keep up with the latest health advice and to maintain a sense of normalcy. To help its members navigate some of the challenges they may be facing during the COVID-19 outbreak, Independence Blue Cross (Independence) is offering a comprehensive COVID-19 Preparedness Tool developed by Quil to some Independence members at no cost.
Quil, the digital health joint venture of Independence Health Group and Comcast, is updating content in the tool daily based on new information and best practices. The tool includes resources for ways to support healthy living at home and help individuals adjust to new work/life balance realities.
"Independence is proud to be the first insurance carrier to offer the Quil COVID-19 Preparedness Tool to its members," said Daniel J. Hilferty, Independence CEO. "We are committed to helping our members navigate their well-being during these uncertain times. With this new tool, our members will stay informed on COVID-19 and receive practical advice to help them maintain their health and wellness."
"The amount of information coming in about the pandemic can feel overwhelming," said Carina Edwards, CEO of Quil. "Our tool helps people understand what they need to know and what to do next. It's our way of helping, by giving people a sense of control and a gentle reminder that this can be managed."
The COVID-19 Preparedness Toolkit includes:
- A "What's New" section highlighting daily updates
- Symptoms checklist and links to CDC recommendations
- Tips to prevent contracting the virus
- How to care for a loved one with the virus
- Self-care, stress-reduction, and in-home exercise techniques and resources
- Working from home and homeschooling best practices
The COVID-19 Preparedness Tool is available on the Quil Health Platform. Members can access the platform by downloading the Quil app to their smartphone and entering the invitation code provided by Independence. A web version of the app is also available.
The Quil app is also available over the Internet on Comcast's Xfinity X1 and Flex. Independence members who are also X1 or Flex customers can also view select video content from the Quil COVID-19 Preparedness Tool on their TV by saying "Quil Health" into their Xfinity Voice Remote and pairing their account.
