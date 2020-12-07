DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Glucose Monitoring Devices Market, By Product (Self-Monitoring Glucose Devices and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices), By Application (Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes, Gestational Diabetes), By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, FY 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Indian Glucose Monitoring Devices Market was valued at around USD 209 million in FY2020 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of more than 10% until FY 2026.
The Indian Glucose Monitoring Devices Market is driven by growing prevalence of diabetes in the country, predominantly Type 2 diabetes. Additionally, increasing requirement for faster and safer diagnosis of diabetes is further expected to propel the market during forecast period.
Besides, rising awareness among the population regarding the treatment of diabetes is further expected to propel the market growth. The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has drastically increased the demand for glucose monitoring devices in the country.
The Indian Glucose Monitoring Devices Market is segmented based on product, application, end-user, and region. Based on product segmentation, the market can be fragmented into self-monitoring glucose devices and continuous glucose monitoring devices, out of which, the self-monitoring glucose devices segment dominated the market until FY 2020 and the segment is expected to maintain its leading position over the next five years as well. This can be attributed to certain benefits it offers such as ease of use and low cost.
Major players operating in the Indian Glucose Monitoring Devices Market include Roche Diagnostics India Pvt Ltd, Abbott India Limited, Becton Dickinson Private Limited, ARKRAY Healthcare Pvt Ltd., B Braun Medical India Pvt Ltd., Dr Morepen, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, India Medtronic Pvt Ltd, Pulsatom Health Care Pvt Ltd, Bio-Rad laboratories India Pvt Ltd and others.
The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: FY2016 - FY2019
- Base Year: FY2020
- Estimated Year: FY2021
- Forecast Period: FY2022 - FY2026
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Monitoring Devices Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Voice of Customer
6. India Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Product (Self-Monitoring Glucose Devices and Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices)
6.2.2. By Application (Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes, Gestational Diabetes)
6.2.3. By End User (Home Care Settings, Hospital, Others)
6.2.4. By Region (North, East, West, South)
6.2.5. By Company (FY2020)
6.3. Product Market Map
7. India Self-Monitoring Glucose Devices Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Component (Glucose Meter Devices, Glucose Test Strips and Lancets)
7.2.2. By Application
7.2.3. By End User
8. India Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Component (Sensors, Transmitters & receivers, Integrated Insulin Pumps)
8.2.2. By Application
8.2.3. By End User
9. Market Dynamics
9.1. Drivers
9.2. Challenges
10. Market Trends & Developments
11. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
12. India Economic Profile
13. Import & Export Analysis
14. Pricing Analysis
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Competition Outlook
15.2. Company Profiles
15.2.1. Roche Diagnostics India Pvt Ltd
15.2.2. Abbott India Limited
15.2.3. Becton Dickinson Private Limited
15.2.4. ARKRAY Healthcare Pvt Ltd.
15.2.5. B Braun Medical India Pvt Ltd.
15.2.6. Dr Morepen
15.2.7. Johnson & Johnson Private Limited
15.2.8. India Medtronic Pvt Ltd
15.2.9. Pulsatom Health Care Pvt Ltd
15.2.10. Bio-Rad laboratories India Pvt Ltd
16. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4lghre
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716