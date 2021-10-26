CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Swift Passport and Visa Services (http://www.swiftpassport.com) is now offering India e-Visas for business and medical purposes. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was difficult to obtain an e-Visa for India. Visa services couldn't process India e-visas, and the India Embassy and Consulate were only processing e-visas for special circumstances. Only recently have companies (like Swift) been able to resume processing India e-visas for business and medical purposes.
Swift bringing back their India e-visa processing will allow people to apply for India business and medical e-Visas. In doing so, travelers will once again be able to visit India for business and medical purposes. Those looking to apply for an India e-Visa should visit the Swift website, and start by filling out the easy-to-use India e-Visa form. Applicants should be prepared to upload the bio-data page of their passport as well as a passport-type photo. The average processing time for an India e-Visa is up to 5 business days.
If you're looking to obtain a business or medical e-Visa for India, Swift co-founder, Rob Lee, wants to assure applicants that going through Swift is the best and most reliable option:
"Our knowledgeable staff takes pride in providing top-notch service for our customers. We monitor your e-visa throughout the entire process and work quickly to fix any problems that may arise. When you choose to go with Swift, you can feel comfortable knowing that you have a team of travel experts who care about you and who care about getting you to your destination."
At this time, travelers can only apply for a medical or business India e-Visa. According to the U.S. Embassy and Consulates in India website, travel to India for tourism is expected to return on November 15, 2021. Tourists will be limited to a 30-day stay in India, and only India tourist e-visas that were issued on or after October 6, 2021, will be honored.
You can begin applying for your business or medical India e-Visa by visiting the Swift Passport and Visa Services website. For more information about obtaining an India e-Visa through Swift, contact service@swiftpassport.com.
About Swift
Since 2008, Swift Passport and Visa Services has been the go-to choice for busy travelers who need expedited passports and visas. Swift has some of the highest customer ratings and reviews in the industry, and with a network of partnerships nationwide, Swift Passport Services can reach clients in all 50 states. Swift is authorized by the U.S. Department of State and has access to all foreign consulates nationwide in six major cities.
