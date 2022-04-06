DUBLIN, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market and Forecast 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Market size is expected to reach USD 62 million by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of more than 11% from 2022 to 2028.
India Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market is growing with the increasing per capita income, growing interest, increase in incidences of chromosomal aneuploidies among fetuses, development of advanced non-invasive prenatal testing products, rising awareness regarding non-invasive prenatal testing. The market shows high potential for growth in the future.
This new market report presents a comprehensive study of the entire Indian non-invasive prenatal testing market. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for the India non-invasive prenatal testing market. The report also provides up-to-date historical market size data for the period 2018-2021 and an illustrative forecast to 2028 covering key market aspects like market value and volume for non-invasive prenatal testing in India.
This Comprehensive India's Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Research Report Provides:
- To Analyse the Historical Growth in the Market Size of the India Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market from 2018 to 2021
- To Estimate and Forecast the Market Size of the India Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market from 2022 to 2028 and Growth Rate until 2028
- Evaluates the Number of NIPT Tests Performed in India with Six Years Forecast
- Assessment of Market Potential and Opportunities for this Innovation-Driven India Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market with Six Years Forecast
- Meticulously Assesses the Overall United States Potential Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Volume and Future Trends
- Detailed Insights into the Regulatory Framework of the India Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market
- Features Reimbursement Patterns of the India Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market
- Tracks Competitive Developments, Approaches, Recent Industry Developments, Mergers & Acquisitions, Collaboration Deals, Partnership Deals, Distribution, Exclusive, and Licensing Agreement
- A Comprehensive List of the Key Players Along with the Analysis of their Current NIPT Test Portfolios, Business Overview, and Recent Development
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
- What is the current scenario of the Indian non-invasive prenatal testing market?
- What is the total market size and forecast (until 2028) for the Indian non-invasive prenatal testing market?
- How has the potential Indian market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- How many NIPT tests were performed in India during 2018-2028?
- What are the key marketed NIPT tests available in India?
- What are the major drivers of the Indian non-invasive prenatal testing market?
- What are the major inhibitors of the Indian non-invasive prenatal testing market?
- What is the reimbursement pattern in the Indian non-invasive prenatal testing market?
- What is the regulatory framework in the Indian non-invasive prenatal testing market?
- What are the major deals and agreement happenings in the non-invasive prenatal testing market?
- Who are the top Indian market players? What are their happenings, current developments, and scenarios?
- How is the Indian market predicted to develop in the future?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. India Actual Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Volume (Number of Tests Performed) and Forecast (2018-2028)
3. India Potential Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Volume (Number of Tests Performed) and Forecast (2018-2028)
4. India Actual Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size and Forecast (2018-2028)
5. India Potential Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size and Forecast (2018-2028)
6. India Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Growth Drivers and Challenges
7. Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Comparative Analysis
8. Reimbursement Environment of the India Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market
9. Regulation Framework of the India Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market
10. Major Deals and Agreements in the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market
11. Key Companies Analysis
- Medgenome
- DNA Labs India
- LifeCell
- Apollo Centre for Fetal Medicine
- Igenomix India
- Fortis Healthcare Limited
- DNA Forensics Laboratory Pvt. Ltd.
- Thyrocare Technologies Limited
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q40mh3
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/india-non-invasive-prenatal-testing-nipt-market-analysis-and-forecasts-2018-2021--2022-2028-301518760.html
SOURCE Research and Markets