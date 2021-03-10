National Kidney Foundation (NKF) to honor living-donor recipient and advocate Curtis H. Warfield at the 2021 Spring Clinical Meetings, to be held virtually April 6-10. Warfield will receive NKF’s Celeste Castillo Lee Patient Engagement Award for his work in putting patients at the center of all aspects of healthcare. Warfield is a regional leader of NKF’s Kidney Advocacy Committee, a peer mentor with NKF’s Peer Program, and a member of the Board of Directors of NKF of Indiana.