COLUMBUS, Ind., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty manufacturer Precise Tooling Solutions has introduced ViralBarrier, an effective and affordable mobile barrier designed to prevent transmission of the coronavirus that causes Covid-19.
ViralBarrier is adaptable to virtually any school setting from college through kindergarten. Designed with input from seasoned instructors, it creates safe social distancing whether standing, sitting in a chair or even sitting on the floor. And, it's easily sanitized with a non-abrasive disinfecting agent.
"We are proud to bring this unique ViralBarrier to schools so they can get back to doing what they do best, which is educating our next generation of leaders," said Don Dumoulin, CEO / Owner. "We hope to help keep instructors, students and staff healthy as schools reopen in a few weeks."
Benefits include:
- Fully mobile, easy to move with one hand
- Shatterproof polycarbonate is clear as polished glass
- Hooded swivel-casters with brakes for easy repositioning
- Optional mid-level shelf for digital devices and instructional aids
- Fully assembled when delivered – no tools or fasteners required
Privately held Precise Tooling currently employs 40+ craftsmen at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility outside Columbus, IN. Its quality program has been certified under ISO9001. Precise Tooling has received numerous industry awards recently, having been named #2 Best Place to Work in North America by Plastics News in 2016, and just one month ago received the mold making industry's coveted 2020 Leadtime Leader Award by MoldMaking Technology.
ViralBarrier orders are now being accepted for delivery when faculty, students and staff return to school in a few weeks. Production time is currently 15-20 days. Schools can select from hundreds of color choices. Quantity discounts are available for large orders, and custom orders are welcome. See attached photos.
Please visit https://www.precisetooling.com/viralbarrier to learn more about ViralBarrier.
About Precise: Precise Tooling Solutions, Inc. is an award-winning specialty manufacturer with expertise in Injection Tooling, CNC Machining, ErgoSmart adjustable-height workbenches and ViralBarrier, an affordable mobile barrier to prevents transmission of coronavirus.
Located in central Indiana, Precise Tooling serves the automotive, consumer goods, aerospace, education, medical device and defense industries. The Company's talented craftsmen are recognized for their expertise with tight-tolerance optical lighting tools & thermoset molds, and experience managing complex CNC projects.
For more information contact John Rowe, ViralBarrier Program Manager at 243197@email4pr.com or 952-221-1926