DENVER and INDIANAPOLIS, Feb.17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Indianapolis-based Solutions Healthcare Management has joined with Pinnacle Healthcare Consulting, headquartered in Denver, Colorado to integrate their unique services within the healthcare industry. Leveraging the combined talent, experience and resources of these two consulting powerhouses will create one of the most comprehensive physician advisory companies in the country.
Formed in 1997, Solutions Healthcare Management (Solutions) provides practice management services to physicians and affiliated partners nationwide. Professional services include contracted senior management, leadership and strategic guidance, financial and patient care reporting, full revenue cycle management for professional billing, and a private cloud platform. While representing a wide array of medical specialties, Solutions has gained a national reputation in kidney care initiatives through current and past support of over 50 private practice nephrology groups located throughout the country.
Recognized as a national leader in healthcare consulting, Pinnacle Healthcare Consulting (Pinnacle) provides a broad range of strategic, financial, valuation, operational, regulatory, and compliance services to healthcare organizations nationwide including hospitals, health systems, ASCs and medical practices. The Pinnacle family of companies includes Pinnacle Healthcare Consulting, Pinnacle Enterprise Risk Consulting Services, TeleNeph, and MRC Global. This partnership will further expand Pinnacle's reach adding two new companies including Pinnacle Healthcare Revenue Solutions and Cloud Proven Networks.
"The consolidation within all areas of the healthcare industry provides a natural platform for uniformity and coordination between trusted advisors like Pinnacle and Solutions. This will enable us to optimize new opportunities impacting the quality, effectiveness and efficiency of patient care. I have known the Partners of Pinnacle for over 12 years and look forward to tapping into their vast expertise to elevate the services we provide," said Todd Hoopingarner, President, Solutions Healthcare Management.
"We are thrilled to bring together two companies with more than 50 years of combined success. The partnership between Pinnacle and the exceptional Solutions Healthcare Management team will elevate our collective services to healthcare clients across the country," said David White, Partner, Pinnacle Healthcare Consulting.
