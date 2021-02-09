CARMEL, Ind., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Our Indianapolis Rehabilitation Hospital has one of the most extensive teams of physical medicine and rehabilitation physicians and internal medicine physicians in the area. After months of preparation, the interdisciplinary care team of physical therapists, speech-language therapists, occupational therapists and specialty rehab trained nurses are excited to serve the Carmel and surrounding communities," said Anis Sabeti, Chief Operation Officer of Nobis Rehabilitation Partners, the management company for the Indianapolis Rehab Hospital. "Our therapy team utilizes various innovative technologies including virtual stimulation to deliver the highest patient outcomes, and our patients enjoy private suites resulting in an exceptional patient experience."
About Indianapolis Rehabilitation Hospital
Indianapolis Rehabilitation Hospital is in the heart of Carmel and it's only a few minutes from the Carmel Arts & Design District. The 40-bed rehab hospital will increase employment opportunities with approximately 125 positions. This motivated team will provide comprehensive rehab for people who have suffered a debilitating disease or injury, such as a stroke, brain injury, major multi-trauma, or other complex neurological and orthopedic diseases or injuries, and return them to an optimal fulfilling life. Visit Indy Rehab indianapolis-rehabhospital.com/, find them on LinkedIn, and like them on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/IndyRehab.
About Nobis Rehabilitation Partners
Nobis Rehabilitation Partners brings together hospitals, developers, and investment partners to develop, operate, and manage inpatient rehabilitation facilities. Patients will receive the best care by the finest caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient hospital. For more information, visit nobisrehabpartners.com, find them on LinkedIn, follow them on Twitter and like them on Facebook.
Media Contact
