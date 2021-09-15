TOWSON, Md., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Apex Physics Partners, the largest outsourced medical physics services company in North America, today announced a new partnership with INphysics, Indiana's market leader for therapy medical physics and dosimetry services. INphysics will complement Apex's existing diagnostic medical physics footprint, having partnered with Advanced Medical Physics and its leader Will Breeden earlier this year.
Based in Indianapolis, INphysics is a multidisciplinary consulting firm offering radiation therapy medical physics and dosimetry services to leading hospital systems and cancer centers throughout Indiana and the United States. Under the continued leadership of its founders, Robert C. Gregory and Earl Dietrich, INphysics' world-class team of board-certified medical physicists will continue ensuring that radiation oncology providers offer high-quality, safe, and accurate patient care.
"After evaluating several partners to support our growth plans, Apex demonstrated they are deeply invested in our long-term vision to provide superior patient care and are best positioned to help expand our services to more providers and their patients," said Robert C. Gregory, co-founder of INphysics. "In addition to its extensive clinical and operational resources, Apex provides us an opportunity to collaborate with our industry's premier network of medical physicists and dosimetrists, as we collectively raise the bar of clinical excellence."
Apex continues its strong pace of growth partnerships, with INphysics representing its fourth closed transaction of 2021 and bringing its total number of physicists and dosimetrists to more than 100. Apex optimizes the great clinical work of local practice groups with advanced technology and business support services. Today, Apex serves more than 3,900 customers across the U.S., including leading health systems and private practices, imaging networks, cancer treatment centers, and research facilities.
Michael Curry, CEO of Apex Physics Partners, said, "We've known and respected Robert, Earl and the INphysics team for many years. With their unwavering focus on innovation, we're honored to have them join our esteemed group of medical physicists, and we look forward to our highly collaborative partnership."
About Apex Physics Partners
Apex Physics Partners (http://www.apexphysicspartners.com) is the largest outsourced medical physics services organization in North America, offering diagnostic and therapy medical physics services to large hospital systems, healthcare facilities, imaging centers and cancer care groups throughout the U.S. Through the Apex Physics Support Group, partner physics practices receive an array of differentiated support services, including client services, accounting/finance, sales and marketing, human resources, technical recruiting, information technology and data analytics, vendor management, legal, and insurance. Apex Physics Partners is backed by Blue Sea Capital, a West Palm Beach-based private equity firm with over $750 million in assets under management.
