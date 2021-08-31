STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INDIGO Biosciences, the recognized industry leader in nuclear receptor research, has expanded their robust preclinical testing portfolio to include a new Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor 1&2 (FGFR1/2) assay primarily implicated in diabetes, kidney disease, and the progression of certain cancers. This cell-based in vitro assay provides discovery researchers with the ability to quickly make critical decisions about potential drug candidates before moving into trials.
"FGFR 1/2 represents an important addition to our preclinical portfolio, especially for oncology researchers," says Dr. Jack Vanden Heuvel, Chief Scientific Officer of INDIGO. "Because the receptor plays a key role in the development and function of most of the body's vital organs, understanding how even small mutations can lead to disease onset and progression is crucial for development of potential screening and treatment methods."
FGFR 1&2 regulate a variety of cellular functions including migration, proliferation, differentiation, metabolism, and survival. In particular, FGFR signaling plays a critical role in regulating metabolism in the kidney, liver, brain, intestine, and adipose tissues. Perhaps not surprisingly, dysfunctional FGFR signaling can lead to a range of physiological disorders. For example, mutations may result in abnormal morphogenesis and the progression of several types of cancer, including non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, liver cancer, and colorectal cancer, among others. Consequently, the FGF receptors continue to command much interest as targets for drug development and drug safety screening.
In vitro assays, such as those offered by INDIGO, provide important early indications of a compound or antibody's potential for progressing to further development and clinical testing. INDIGO's assays allow researchers to definitively determine what receptors are affected to ensure the selectivity of target compounds, a key piece of information necessary to proceed with development. The new FGFR1/2 reporter assay is available both as a screening service or as an all-inclusive kit.
