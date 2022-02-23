STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INDIGO Biosciences, Inc. (INDIGO), the recognized industry leader in nuclear receptor and in vitro toxicology testing solutions, has announced a record earnings year for 2021. INDIGO showed more than a 17% percent increase in revenue vs its previous record in 2019.
"INDIGO provides superior products and service to the industries we serve. With the trust of our customers, the INDIGO team members delivered a breakout year in 2021. The Company is poised for significant growth, and is excited about the future," said Fred Marroni, INDIGO's President and CEO. "We look forward to continuing to expand our product offerings, our industries served, and world-wide distribution capabilities."
The Company, founded in 2005, is known for providing the world's largest portfolio of nuclear receptor bioassay kits and services, as well as solutions for in vitro toxicology, for early-stage discovery testing. 2021 saw an expansion in INDIGO's products and services into the Environmental Biomonitoring industry. Combined with Drug Discovery, INDIGO's products and services are positioned well into aggressive growth markets.
Looking Forward
The INDIGO team continues to look for methods and areas to further grow the company in terms of both product and service offerings, as well as expanded customer and partner collaborations Continued R&D efforts are anticipated to help bring additional products to market for both the drug discovery and environmental monitoring markets. Plans for the new year also include expanding the Science staff, and Sales and Marketing team.
About INDIGO Biosciences, Inc.
INDIGO Biosciences, Inc. is a leading provider of nuclear receptor and in vitro toxicology solutions that accelerate scientific decision-making. INDIGO supplements the world's largest portfolio of nuclear receptor kits and services and in vitro toxicology solutions with greater results readability, reproducibility, and faster turnaround times. Our solutions, plus supportive team and reliable science and platforms aim to reduce the time, cost, and risk associated with the discovery process. Learn more at http://www.indigobiosciences.com.
