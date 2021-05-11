KENOSHA, Wis., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Kenall announced that its award-winning Indigo-Clean® technology is proven effective in killing both SARS-CoV-2 and Influenza-A in recently conducted independent lab testing1. Previous research proves that Indigo-Clean also kills harmful bacteria, such as Staph, including MRSA2, making it an effective and important tool for preventing the spread of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs)3.
Concurrently, Kenall has expanded the available technology series; now offering three types of disinfection lighting for various applications.
1. Indigo-Clean EX series kills 99% of SARS-CoV-2 and is also effective against C. diff
2. New Dual-Mode Indigo-Clean technology series provides blended white and indigo-only modes, which kills 94% of SARS-CoV-2 and Influenza-A with 12/12 hour operation
3. Single-mode Indigo-Clean technology series provides pleasant, ambient illumination and continuous disinfection while the light is on
Indigo-Clean uses safe 405nm visible light, rather than UV light, to continuously disinfect the air and surfaces, killing harmful viruses and bacteria. Unlike UV, Indigo-Clean does not harm people or degrade materials, making it well-suited for areas such as hospitals, medical centers, quick care facilities, schools, prisons, jails, public restrooms, and more.
Dr. Cliff Yahnke, Director of Clinical Affairs for Indigo-Clean, said, "Indigo-Clean disinfection is in high demand and more critical than ever before. Confirming its ability to kill SARS-CoV-2 during this pandemic is a game changer: it opens new possibilities from small congregate settings to locations that must, by necessity, host large groups of people. Now, instead of using more expensive, hazardous, and complicated technologies to kill viruses and bacteria, facility managers can simply install disinfection lighting and know that it is automatic and—more importantly—completely safe." He added, "The new dual mode option also helps address possible concerns about energy codes. Because this is such a powerful technological tool, we believe this will help people in a variety of businesses and professions very quickly get back to normal activities."
Indigo-Clean visible light disinfection technology is installed in numerous healthcare, educational and other facilities throughout North America. For more information about the technology and available products in the full Indigo-Clean family, visit kenall.com.
1https://doi.org/10.1101/2021.03.14.435337
2 Antimicrobial Activity of a Continuous Visible Light Disinfection System by Rutala, et. al, ID Week 2016
310.1016/j.ajic.2018.12.002
About Indigo-Clean and Kenall
Indigo-Clean is a registered trademark of Kenall Manufacturing Co., a Legrand company. Kenall was founded in Chicago, Illinois in 1963 and has built a reputation for durable lighting solutions of superior quality and exceptional value. Today, the company creates unique solutions for the healthcare, cleanroom/containment, food processing, transportation, education, parking and correctional lighting markets. Kenall luminaires are designed in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and comply with the Buy American Act (manufactured in the United States with more than 50% of the component cost of US origin). For additional information, visit http://www.kenall.com.
