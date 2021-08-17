RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition, a global leader in the field of nutritional science, today announced the launch of Indigo Marine Collagen's three new flavors - Raspberry Lime, Blueberry Acai, Dragon Fruit, and a travel size. Building off last year's successful release of the original Indigo Marine Collagen, Indigo has expanded and improved its line of marine collagen to add a tropical boost to any drink, while also adding a new convenient travel size.
Each of Indigo's three new exclusive flavors, including Raspberry Lime, Blueberry Acai and Dragon Fruit, contain 20 servings of the highest quality marine collagen, to make you look and feel your best.
In addition to the new flavors, whether you are going on a road trip or traveling around the world - Indigo has designed a travel-sized version to take on every adventure. Indigo's newest travel-sized version contains 10 servings of pure marine collagen to fit in any travel bag, effortlessly revitalizing your skin, hair, nails and bones.
Indigo's new flavors and travel size are uniquely formulated to be easier to dissolve than any other marine collagen product on the market, instantly mixing into water, juice, coffee or any drink of your choice.
Unlike other popular sources of collagen sourced from cows, pigs, and chickens, Indigo Marine Collagen is ethically sourced from deep water wild-caught fish in the vast North Atlantic Ocean and manufactured in Nova Scotia, Canada, creating a significantly lower impact on the environment. Indigo Marine collagen is formulated with only the safest, cleanest and most responsibly sourced ingredients. Indigo prides itself on a commitment to sustainability, clean and simple ingredients, faster absorption, and a transparent supply chain.
Key product features:
- One serving contains 10g of Marine Collagen
- Derived from non-GMO wild-caught fish
- Agglomerated to mix effortlessly in hot or cold drinks
- No mercury, antibiotics or hormones
- Zero sugar
- Keto and paleo-friendly
- Whole30 friendly
- Gluten, dairy and soy-free
- Kosher certified
- Free of additives and filler
Indigo Marine Collagen is available online at https://www.indigocollagen.com/ and on Amazon.com
ABOUT AJINOMOTO HEALTH & NUTRITION:
Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition is the North American subsidiary of Ajinomoto Co. Inc. (Global Corporate Office) in Japan, a global leader in the research, development, manufacturing, and sale of the highest quality amino acid-based products and food solutions. From breakthrough innovation to social impact, Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition contributes to significant advances in Nutrition and Health, creating a better life for all.
