Indivior_Logo.jpg

Indivior

 By Indivior PLC

SLOUGH, England, and RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Indivior PLC (LON: INDV) today announced that financial results for the third quarter and nine months period ended September 30, 2020, including the press release and investor supplement, are now available on the Group's website at www.indivior.com. 

Conference Call
Indivior will also host a conference call to discuss its latest results at 12:00 London time / 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern time. The webcast event will be available on the "Investors" section of the company's website at www.indivior.com. The webcast link is https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/py8oqyrx

Participants also may access the results presentation telephonically: UK / International participants +44 (0) 2071 928338; U.S. participants 1-646-741-3167. Please reference confirmation number 6570529. A replay of the presentation will be available at www.indivior.com.

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.