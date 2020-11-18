DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial & Institutional Disinfectant & Sanitizers Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The industrial & institutional disinfectants & sanitizers market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 11% during the period 2019-2025.
The global industrial & institutional disinfectants & sanitizers market is likely to witness significant growth in the coming years. One of the main factors driving the demand for hygiene solutions is the outbreak of the COVID-19, which has been designated a global pandemic by the WHO.
The rise in awareness of personal hygiene and the increased focus on a safe work environment has further propelled the demand for hygiene solutions worldwide. The market is witnessing the increased demand from the healthcare, hospitality, and manufacturing sectors.
Industrial & Institutional Disinfectants & Sanitizers Market Segmentation
The global Industrial & Institutional Disinfectants & Sanitizers market research report includes a detailed segmentation by distribution, product, composition, end-user, and geography. The sanitizer segment will grow at a staggering CAGR of over 16% during 2019-2025. Gel-based sanitizers are likely to witness maximum growth in industrial settings as they are highly effective in killing germs and viruses. Liquid-hand sanitizers perform quickly, while gel-based ones take some time to act.
Hence, workers involved in painting and oiling activities tend to prefer liquid-based over other sanitizer types. The increased consumer awareness of hygiene among workers and professionals has increased worldwide disinfectant demand considerably. The globally unprecedented rates of damage triggered by the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic culminated in intensified demand for surface disinfectants.
Disinfectants & sanitizer products are primarily sold through a variety of distribution channels such as mass-market players, wholesale distributors, direct procurement. Dealers & distributors are key channels, which constitutes a close to 35% share in distributing the sanitizer products. Direct procurement boosts cost understanding and procedure outcomes and also impacts hospital pharmacies' procurement activities. Electronic procurement eliminates the expense of planning and processing inventory orders and invoices and allows purchasing processes to be closely connected to manufacturing structures. This process reduces the time-consuming and inefficient mistakes from manual data entry.
Ethyl alcohol-based hygiene solutions have witnessed high demand during the outbreak of COVID-19. This is because they are 40% more effective against the virus than normal solutions. Besides, the CDC advises hand hygiene solutions with the concentration of a minimum of 60% ethanol can make viruses, genetically linked and identical physical properties to COVID-19, inactivate. Isopropyl alcohol is the most widely employed as a sanitizing agent.
The global disinfectants and sanitizers market is expected to touch over $4.5 billion in 2020 because of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. After the eruption of the pandemic, sanitizers have become a vital part of workplaces and government offices. People working in these places are frequently exposed to dirt, dust, rocks, comprising a wide variety of germs and infections. The healthcare sector has been one of the key contributors to the sanitizers and disinfection equipment market.
INSIGHTS BY VENDORS
The global industrial & institutional (I&I) disinfectants & sanitizers market is currently highly fragmented with many local players in the market. 3M, Reckitt Benckiser, and GOJO Industries are the key leading vendors in the market. The market is characterized by the presence of diversified international and regional vendors.
As global players would increase their footprint in the market, local vendors would be finding it increasingly difficult to compete with them. The competition will be based solely on features such as quality, quantity, innovation, and price. The market competition is expected to intensify further with an increase in product/service extensions, innovations, and M&As.
