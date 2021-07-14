DUBLIN, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Industrial & Institutional Disinfectant & Sanitizers Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The industrial & institutional disinfectants & sanitizers market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.21% during the period 2020-2026.
With the expansion of healthcare facilities and expenditure, disinfectant products are expected to increase demand. The institutional & industrial sanitizers & disinfectants market is likely to witness rapid growth in the coming years. The rising awareness for personal hygiene and increasing focus to save the work environment in various geographies has propelled the demand for hygiene solutions, including sanitizers and disinfectants worldwide.
INDUSTRIAL & INSTITUTIONAL DISINFECTANTS & SANITIZERS MARKET SEGMENTATION
The industrial & Institutional disinfectants & sanitizers market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, composition, end-user, distribution channel, geography. Spray hand sanitizers are a niche product segment preferred by selective customer segments across the market.
Vendors promote their products across varied sizes, suitable for end-customers to carry along with them to gyms, fitness centers, and other facilities, subsequently providing a complete solution package for hand hygiene. Liquid hand sanitizers act more quickly (approximately 15 seconds). In comparison, gel-based hand sanitizers require close to 30 seconds to start reacting accordingly, and due to this, it is booming across the industrial & institutional disinfectants & sanitizers market.
Ethyl alcohol-based hygiene solutions are witnessing high demand during the outbreak of novel coronavirus across the globe. Several governments have introduced a range of emergency instructions for vendors to cater to the staggering need for temporary hand hygiene solutions. To fulfill the huge demand, manufacturers of hygiene solutions seek to get alcohol from corns to surge the production.
For instance, Allston Chemical Plant partnered with hospitals to provide hygiene solutions. According to the resources, the company has formulated things for its product line, including ethyl alcohol. The company has also discontinued its product line and made it available for hygiene solutions.
The growth in the food manufacturing setups is likely to boost the recurring demand for disinfectants and sanitizers. The food industry from the recent five years has grown by the rate close to 6% every year in the US, driving the growth of the industrial & institutional disinfectants & sanitizers market share across the country. The fear of receiving infectious materials in packages resulting from chemical warfare has also boosted the demand for hygiene solutions in government offices worldwide.
Dealer & distributors are critical channels that constituted over 33% share in distributing the industrial & institutional (I&I) disinfectants & sanitizers products in 2020. For the European region, A.I.S.E., the association representing the European manufacturers of cleaning, hygiene, and disinfectant products, is an important sector in the fight against COVID-19 due to its portfolio of products and services.
INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY
North America is one of the most developed regions with respect to economic stature, the standard of social living, and technological growth. The region, particularly in the US, has made numerous technological advances. The US is known as a technical innovator due to the emergence of gigantic online retailers, the development of worldwide social media applications, and the growth of the cloud. The highest share of the hygiene solution industry is anticipated in North America.
The US is the largest market for the hygiene and sanitization industry in the world. Further, the distribution channels in the US have been growing at a rapid rate, which is denoted by the total sales published by the US Census Bureau Department of Commerce.
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Vendors can alter and refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong presence in the upcoming days. Companies must develop innovative technologies and remain abreast of the upcoming technologies to have a competitive advantage over their rivals.
Many domestic players are expected to expand their presence worldwide during the forecast period due to the push provided by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in the fast-developing countries in APAC and Latin America, to gain more market share.
Key Vendors
- 3M
- Ecolab
- GOJO Industries
- Procter & Gamble
- Johnson & Johnson
- Reckitt Benckiser Group
- The Unilever Group
- Vi-Jon
Other Prominent Vendors
- B.Braun
- Bath & Body Works
- BD
- Beitai Daily Chemical
- Best Sanitizers
- BODE Chemie
- Cantel Medical
- Cardinal Health
- CarrollCLEAN
- Chattem Chemicals
- Christeyns
- Cleenol
- CleanWell
- Colgate-Palmolive
- Diversey
- Dreumex
- Dynarex
- EcoHydra
- Edgewell Personal Care
- Fisher Scientific
- GAMA Healthcare
- Henkel
- Kimberly-Clark
- Kinnos
- Kutol
- Linkwell
- Lion
- Medline Industries
- Metrex
- Nice-Pak
- Pal International
- Parker Laboratories
- Safetec of America
- Sani Professional
- Schulke & Mayr
- S.C. Johnson & Sons
- STERIS
- Stryker
- The Himalaya Drug Company
- Unicharm
- UPS Hygiene
- Vectair Systems
- Whiteley
- Zoono
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Historic Overview
7.2 Market Overview
7.3 Impact of COVID-19
7.4 COVID-19 Impact on Global Trade
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Growth in Aging Population
8.2 Spike in Demand for Hygiene Solutions Post-COVID-19
8.3 Increasing Product Innovation
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Growing Patient Base Due to Spread of Diseases
9.2 Increased Chances of Epidemic & Pandemic Outbreaks
9.3 Rise in Healthcare-Associated Infections
10 Market Growth Restraints
10.1 Excessive Use of Hygiene Products
10.2 High Cost Due to Lower Adoption
10.3 Development of Alternative Technologies
11 Value Chain
12 Market Landscape
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.3 Institutional Vs Industrial Demand
12.4 COVID-19 Impact on Hygiene Solutions Market
12.5 Expected Spike & Downfall in Demand
12.6 Supply Chain Analysis
12.7 Five Forces Analysis
13 Product
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Sanitizers
13.4 Disinfectants
14 Composition
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Ethyl Alcohol
14.4 Isopropyl Alcohol
14.5 Quats
14.6 Chlorine / Iodophor
15 End-Users
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Institutional
15.4 Healthcare
15.5 Food & Beverage Industry
15.6 Automotive & Aerospace
15.7 Laundry Care
15.8 Metal & Fabric
15.9 Hospitality
16 Distribution Channel
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
16.3 Wholesale Distributors/Stockists
16.4 Direct Procurement
16.5 Dealers & Distributors
16.6 Drug Stores / Pharmacies
16.7 Mass Market Players
