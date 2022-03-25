The Dymapak promise is built on security, quality, and service – and testimonials from clients confirm Dymapak keeps its promise.
GREENWICH, Conn., March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dymapak, a leading developer and supplier of pharmaceutical safety packaging, supplies businesses with visually appealing, child-resistant packaging to preserve products and protect customers.
Dymapak received a five-star review centered around its high-quality bags and excellent customer service while working with a one of the fastest growing cannabis companies in California, Yada Yada. When discussing why the company went with Dymapak's products, the reviewer wrote, "Our selection was based on their child-proof design, excellent bag quality, and color printing accuracy."
The design for Dymapak packaging is both smell-proof and child-proof. As a result, customers can ensure that their products are safely stored without worrying about them falling into the wrong hands. In addition, Dymapak's packages are created with rigorous production specifications, directly engaging with dispensaries, processors, producers, and growers to provide the most effective, durable, and safe storage bags.
Another comment from the reviewer speaks on the customer service offered by Dymapak; "Dymapak provides unmatched customer service with quick responses and solution-oriented problem-solving…They pulled out all the stops to get our order completed and delivered as quickly as possible."
Dymapak has the unique ability to stay agile yet consistent amongst an industry that has faced increased uncertainty during COVID. As a result, the business takes extra care to ensure each package is delivered on time and with no defects.
Dymapak is working with businesses like Yada Yada to help cannabis producers keep all products safe and secure while providing the trustworthiness and reliability needed from a supplier when scaling up quickly. The company also strives for excellence in unique brand representation. An in-house design studio consults with clients to ensure their packaging aligns with their goals and will be well represented.
Highly compatible with pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer goods, and cannabis applications, the Dymapak suite of child-resistant bags and packaging solutions meets the ever-growing need for safety packaging while reducing waste, emissions, and materials as a member of the Sustainable Packaging Coalition.
About Dymapak: Founded in 2010, Dymapak is the leading global manufacturer of innovative child-resistant packaging solutions engineered and designed for various applications and industries. Dymapak's unique Secure Sack™ solution is the world's first resealable press-to-close zipper system holding four utility patents and multiple lab certifications as child-resistant in accordance with CPSC 16 CFR 1700. Highly compatible with pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer goods, and cannabis applications, the Dymapak suite of packaging solutions meets the ever-growing need for safety packaging while reducing waste, emissions, and materials. Dymapak products are available online at http://www.dymapak.com and through distributors in the United States, Canada, and throughout Latin America.
Media Contact
Emma Lombardi, GR0, (310) 439-1887, press@gr0.com
SOURCE Dymapak