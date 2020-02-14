DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Infection Control Market by Product and Solution [Sterilization (Steam, Radiation, Indicators), Cleaning and Disinfection (Disinfectant, Equipment), Endoscope Reprocessing, Protective Barriers, Software], and End User (Hospital, Life Science) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Infection Control Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2027 to reach $30.91 billion by 2027.
Succeeding an extensive secondary and primary research and an in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report carries out the assessment of key industry drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The growth in infection control market is mainly attributed to the rising number of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs), rising number of surgical procedures, and increasing incidence of chronic diseases associated with growing geriatric population.
In addition, growth in medical device and pharma sectors in various countries due to the increase in the adoption of single use medical devices, and increasing focus of governments across many countries towards reducing the burden of healthcare costs will create an opportunity for the growth of the medical device reprocessing products and thereby boost infection control market. However, non-compliance with infection control standards and guidelines in many of the countries and concerns regarding safety of reprocessed instruments are likely to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.
On the basis of product type, cleaning & disinfection products segment commanded the largest share of the overall infection control market in 2019. The large share of this segment was majorly attributed to the rising number of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), globally. This resulted in increasing adoption of effective measures to minimize the overspread of contagious germs and diseases by several medical organizations and government agencies. This has therefore increased the demand for cleaning and disinfection products in end user segments such as hospitals, laboratories, and clinics.
Moreover, increasing awareness about cleaning and disinfection practices and rising standards for effective cleaning practices provide growth opportunity for players operating in this market. On the other hand, the endoscope reprocessing products segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing number of diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy procedures, growing concerns regarding surgical wound-associated infections, and technological advancements in the field of endoscopic procedures.
Hospitals & clinics segment commanded the largest share of the overall infection control market in 2019. Some of the major factors contributing to the largest share of this segment are the growing incidence of HAIs and rising number of surgical procedures. Apart from these factors, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases associated with aging population, growing awareness among people for quality care, and focus on reducing the healthcare burden caused due to HAIs further supports the market growth for this end user segment.
An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the infection control market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. North America commanded the largest share of the global infection control market in 2019, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Large number of hospital and outpatient visits and surgical procedures, increasing focus on reducing the overall healthcare expenditure by curtailing costs of HAIs, growth in pharma and biotech industry, and government measures and policies to implement effective infection control practices have led to the large share of this region in the global infection control market.
Some of the prominent players operating in the global infection control market are STERIS plc. (U.S.), Cantel Medical Corp. (U.S.), Getinge AB (Sweden), Ecolab (U.S.), 3M Company (U.S.), Advanced Sterilization Products (U.S.), MMM Group (Germany), MATACHANA group (Spain), Belimed (Switzerland), and MELAG Medizintechnik oHG (Germany) among others.
Scope of the Report
Infection Control Market, by Product & Solution
- Cleaning and Disinfection Products
- Consumables & Accessories
- Disinfectants
- Disinfectants Market, By Type
- Instrument Disinfectants
- Hand Disinfectants
- Surface Disinfectants
- Skin Disinfectants
- Disinfectants Market, By Formulations
- Liquid Disinfectants
- Disinfectant Wipes
- Disinfectant Sprays
- Lubricants & Cleaning Solutions
- Other Consumables & Accessories
- Equipment
- Washer Disinfectors
- Ultrasonic Cleaning Equipment
- UV Disinfection Systems
- Other Equipment
- Sterilization Products
- Sterilizers
- Steam Sterilizers
- Low-Temperature Sterilizers
- Radiation Sterilizers
- Filtration Sterilizers
- Consumables and Accessories
- Sterilization Indicators
- Chemical Indicators
- Biological Indicators
- Sterilants
- Instrument Packaging & Pouches
- Other Consumables & Accessories
- Endoscope Reprocessing Products
- Consumables & Accessories
- Equipment
- Endoscope Drying, Transport, & Storage Systems
- Automated Endoscope Reprocessors
- Endoscope Tracking Systems
- Protective Barriers
- Gowns
- Covers and Closures
- Face Masks
- Goggles
- Software
Infection Control Market, by End-user
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Life Science Industry
- Medical Device Companies
Infection Control Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe (RoE)
- Asia-Pacific (APAC)
- Japan
- China
- India
- Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Companies Mentioned
- STERIS plc
- Cantel Medical Corp.
- Getinge AB
- Ecolab
- 3M Company
- Advanced Sterilization Products
- MMM Group
- MATACHANA Group
- Belimed
- MELAG Medizintechnik oHG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/svgn1y
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716