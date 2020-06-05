SAN DIEGO, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IQ4I Research & Consultancy published a new report on "Infectious Disease Diagnostics Global Market – Forecast To 2026".
Product:
- Consumable
- Instruments
- Software & Services
Technology:
- Molecular Diagnostics
- PCR
- INAAT
- Microarray
- NGS
- ISH
- Others (HAD, EAT)
- Immuno Diagnostics
- CLIA
- Lateral Immunochromatography
- Enzyme Immunoassay
- Fluorescent Immunoassay
- Others (Microplate immuno enzymatic assay, Immunochemical assay)
- Others (Mass Spectroscopy)
Application:
- Bacterial Infection
- Treponema Pallidum
- Gardenella
- S. Aureus
- Clostridium Difficile
- Streptococcus (A & B)
- MRSA
- Chlamydia Trachomatis and Neisseria Gonorrhoeae
- Tuberculosis
- Others (Pneumonia, Syphilis, Borrelia burgdoferi)
- Viral Infection
- HIV-1
- Influenza
- Dengue
- Hepatitis B
- Hepatitis C
- HPV
- HSV
- ZIKA
- Others (Coronavirus, BK Virus, Varicell-Zoster virus)
- Fungal Infection
- Candida
- Aspergillus
- Others (Enterococcus faecium, Pneumocystis jirovecii)
- Other Infection
- Malaria
- Trichomonas Vaginalis
- Others (Giardia lamblia, Trypanosoma brucei)
End-User:
- Hospitals, clinics & ASCs
- Clinical/Centralized Laboratories
- Academics & Research Institutes
- Others
Mode of testing:
- Centralized Laboratories
- POC
Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- RoW
According to IQ4I analysis, the infectious disease global market is expected to reach $24,603.8 million by 2026 growing at a mid single digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026, due to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, requirement of early detection of infectious disease, increasing demand for point of care diagnostics/rapid diagnostics, favourable reimbursements, technological advancements and rising investments in diagnostics are driving the market. Some of the hindrances are lack of skilled professionals, the high cost of infectious disease diagnostics products, lack of reproducibility and repeatability and stringent regulation and time consuming guidelines.
The report covers market intelligence information on epidemiology (prevalence & incidence), number of tests (HIV, Tuberculosis, coronavirus/CoVID-19), mode of transmission analysis, reimbursement & funding scenario, clinical trials, supply chain, major product and application matrix, market share analysis of molecular diagnostics, immuno diagnostics and point of care focused on infectious disease diagnostics.
Some of the key players in the infectious disease diagnostics market are Abbott (U.S.), Danaher (U.S.), Biomerieux (France), Roche (Switzerland), BD (U.S.), Hologics (U.S.), Thermofisher (U.S.), Siemen's (Germany), Diasorin (U.S.) and Bio-Rad (U.S.).
