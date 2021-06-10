ARLINGTON, Va., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) Foundation, in collaboration with Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JLABS will host the 2021 IDea Incubator, the premier showcase of technology in the field of infectious diseases and a pitch-style competition that drives innovations across various disciplines with the potential to improve the infectious diseases specialty and patient care.
"The IDea Incubator competition uncovers and highlights groundbreaking solutions that help reduce the burdens of infectious diseases worldwide," said Javeed Siddiqui, MD, MPH, creator of the IDea Incubator and co-founder and chief medical officer of TeleMed2U.
The 2021 IDea Incubator will take place during this year's virtual IDWeek conference – Sept. 29 through Oct. 3, 2021 – and is open to innovators across all fields, from ID specialists, researchers and health care professionals to entrepreneurs. Finalists are invited to present to the ID community and receive feedback from the panel of judges and experts in medicine, technology and business; winners will be awarded up to $10,000 in funding.
New this year, up to three IDea Incubator applicants may be selected for residency opportunities through BLUE KNIGHT™, a joint initiative between JLABS and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). Blue Knight residency opportunities may be offered to eligible companies at select JLABS locations, including JLABS @ Washington, DC the hub for Blue Knight. For companies that may not require physical space, there are also opportunities for virtual Blue Knight engagement.*
Applicants selected for Blue Knight residency may have access to unique benefits, including fee assistance, access to JLABS space with dedicated equipment at select locations, and dedicated mentorship from BARDA and the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies. Those selected for the Blue Knight opportunity may differ from IDea Incubator finalists.
The IDSA Foundation looks forward to hosting the annual competition with JLABS for the second year in a row.
"JLABS' support has helped to increase the visibility of the IDea Incubator to more young and innovative minds across a broad spectrum of fields in health care and beyond ID," said Stephen Peeler, executive director of the IDSA Foundation.
Grand prize winners of last year's IDea Incubator competition were Holly Frost, MD, assistant professor at Denver Health, and Sonal Munsiff, MD, assistant professor at University of Rochester Medical Center for their innovation – OASIS (Outpatient Automated Stewardship Information System). OASIS generates and distributes antibiotic stewardship audits and feedback reports in outpatient settings. The innovation will help health care systems implement the CDC's Core Elements of Outpatient Antibiotic Stewardship in a cost-effective manner that requires substantially less time than traditional methods.
Applications for the 2021 IDea Incubator are open through July 8, 2021. To apply or learn more about competition rules, please visit http://www.idsafoundation.org/ideaincubator.
*Subject to the execution of an Award agreement with Johnson & Johnson Innovation, or any affiliate thereof, and other agreements and/or documentation as is necessary and required for residency at a JLABS physical or virtual "location" to become part of the JLABS and Blue Knight networks
The IDSA Foundation is the nation's leading nonprofit organization committed to reducing the burdens of infectious diseases worldwide. Founded in 2001, the IDSA Foundation is the Infectious Diseases Society of America's charitable arm, committed to providing career development opportunities, supporting education and funding groundbreaking research. Through its work, the Foundation invests in the next generation of diverse ID leaders, supports innovative research and promotes advancements in patient care.
IDWeek is the annual meeting of the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA), the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America (SHEA), the HIV Medicine Association (HIVMA) and the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society (PIDS). With the theme "Advancing Science, Improving Care," IDWeek features the latest science and bench-to-bedside approaches in prevention, diagnosis, treatment and epidemiology of infectious diseases, including HIV, across the lifespan. IDWeek 2021 will take place virtually Sept. 29 - Oct. 3. For more information, visit http://www.idweek.org.
