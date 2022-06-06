The Tinina Q. Cade Foundation and presenting event sponsor SGF will host the 2022 Race for the Family on Saturday June 11, 2022.
BALTIMORE, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) is proud to be the presenting event sponsor at the Cade Foundation's 17th Annual Race for the Family at the Baltimore Inner Harbor on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 8 a.m ET. Registrants can walk or jog for either a 5K or 1-mile activity at the Inner Harbor event, or participate virtually. Revenue from this event will support the Cade Foundation's Family Building Grants that total up to $10,000, which help families who are facing infertility with infertility treatment at SGF or adoption costs.
"Coming together to celebrate families overcoming infertility is an incredible experience filled with hope and strength," shares SGF physician, Shruti Malik, M.D., who sees patients at SGF's Arlington, Virginia office. "I'm proud to be part of an organization like SGF that advocates for patients both inside the office, and within the community. The family building grants are life-changing for so many families, and when you get to be part of someone's successes after they try for so long to have a family, there's no greater feeling."
"We invite all SGF physicians and staff along with current and former patients and other supporters from throughout the community to participate in the Race for the Family," adds Camille Hammond, M.D., MPH, CEO of the Cade Foundation. "The Race for the family is an inspiring event that celebrates the strength and courage it takes to overcome infertility."
For the price of one ticket, all registrants will receive a raffle ticket as well as admission to the Cade Foundation's Fertilifest event in October. Raffle tickets will be drawn at Fertilifest, and prizes will include the Dr. Stephen Greenhouse Grant valued at up to $10,000 in fertility treatment at SGF, which is given in honor of the legacy and memory of SGF physician, Dr. Greenhouse.
"I want others who are struggling to conceive to know that they are not alone," shares Katie, a former Dr. Stephen Greenhouse Grant recipient and SGF patient. "I am extremely grateful for the Dr. Stephen Greenhouse Grant, and I encourage anyone thinking of applying to send in an application."
To purchase raffle tickets or to donate towards this cause, please visit the Race for the Family event page.
To apply for a Family Building Grant, please apply for the Cade Foundation Family Building Grant.
About Tinina Q. Cade Foundation
The Tinina Q. Cade Foundation is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to serving the needs of families battling infertility through education, outreach, and grants that help couples pay for infertility treatment or domestic adoption. In the past decade, through events like the Race for the Family™, Corks with Cade™, and others, SGF and the Cade Foundation have raised more than $1.5 million that is used to fund grants for fertility treatment and adoption for families with infertility and to build awareness about the 1 in 8 couples struggling with infertility. For more information about the Cade Foundation please visit http://www.cadefoundation.org.
About Shady Grove Fertility (SGF)
SGF is a leading fertility and IVF center of excellence with more than 100,000 babies born from 30+ years of continuous innovation and patient-centered fertility care. With 46 locations, including new locations in Texas, as well as throughout CO, FL, GA, MD, NY, PA, TX, VA, D.C., and Santiago, Chile, SGF offers patients in-person and virtual physician consults, delivers individualized care, accepts most insurance plans, and makes treatment affordable through innovative financial options, including 100% refund guarantees. SGF is among the founding partner practices of US Fertility, the largest physician-led partnership of top-tier fertility practices in the U.S. Call 1-888-761-1967 to schedule a new patient appointment or visit ShadyGroveFertility.com for more information.
Media Contact
Jean Dzierzak, Shady Grove Fertility, 301-545-1375, jean.dzierzak@sgfertility.com
SOURCE Shady Grove Fertility