EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inflect Health, the new nationwide, multispecialty investment and innovation hub formed by Vituity, has announced a partnership with MATTER, the Chicago-based global healthcare incubator and corporate innovation accelerator. As part of the newly formed partnership, Inflect Health is providing mentorship and potential investment, testing and piloting opportunities to MATTER's community of healthcare startups and offering the organization's corporate partners new ways to engage around innovation initiatives.
"Inflect Health brings a unique offering that meets two key needs for MATTER's startups: access to investors through an innovative group of clinicians, and the ability to test and validate new technologies in real-world settings," said MATTER CEO Steven Collens. "In the short time we've been working together, we have already identified several opportunities for collaboration, and we look forward to working together to advance more innovative solutions."
Founded in 2015, MATTER is a global healthcare incubator and corporate innovation accelerator that focuses on healthcare enterprises, many of them growing out of the U.S. Midwest startup community ecosystem. Comprised of more than 300 healthcare startups and 60 corporate partners, MATTER serves as a non-profit, neutral platform for open innovation wherein entrepreneurs and corporate innovators can collaborate to bring solutions to market.
MATTER supports healthcare startups at all stages of growth by creating access to learning and development opportunities, capital and customers, as well as a dynamic community. MATTER's member companies have raised more than $1.7 billion to fuel their growth, and their solutions have benefitted more than 300 million people. MATTER also works closely with Fortune 500 companies, health systems and payers to help them achieve their innovation goals — helping them source and co-develop solutions, build innovation capacity and solve complex problems.
Through this new partnership with Inflect Health, the growing MATTER community will receive access to frontline providers in some of the nation's nation's highest performing acute and urgent care settings, as well as mentorship and investment opportunities. MATTER's more than 60 corporate partners will also benefit from new ways to engage around innovation initiatives.
"At Inflect Health, we understand the complexity of the nation's healthcare system and recognize how challenging it can be for early-stage startups to survive and prosper. We know many potentially great startups fail because of a lack of funding, difficulty engaging clinicians, and an inability to access to real-world pilots," said Inflect Health CEO Rick Newell, MD, MPH. "Through our partnership with MATTER, Inflect Health is able to address these common causes of failure by offering early-stage ventures capital, pilot opportunities, and a robust network of physicians who can provide quick, insightful feedback. We couldn't be more excited to partner with MATTER and look forward to opportunities to invest in and engage with their many healthcare startups and corporate innovators."
Formed by Vituity, Inflect Health is a new nationwide, multispecialty healthcare innovation and investment catalyst that aims to address local, community-based healthcare problems without the bureaucracy concerns that impede established healthcare organizations. Owned and led by physicians and healthcare business experts, Inflect Health represents a single point of contact for healthcare innovators seeking to grow, develop and scale their healthtech solutions. With access to a network of 3,000 physicians, 2,000 advanced providers, 1,500 scribes and more than 300 hospitals, Inflect Health is well-positioned to serve as a comprehensive go-to-market and strategic business partner for early-stage startups.
About Inflect Health
Inflect Health is a catalyst for better care. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area with offices across America, Inflect Health provides guidance and financial support to early-stage healthcare and healthtech companies building promising solutions that offer to meet the needs of today's evolving healthcare landscape. With its robust access to frontline providers, health systems, and industry players, Inflect Health connects capital to innovators to physicians, catalyzing real-time, real-world innovation and disruption unlike anyone else. For more information on Inflect Health, including its portfolio, partners, services, and networking opportunities, visit http://www.InflectHealth.com or find Inflect Health on LinkedIn or Twitter @InflectHealth.
About MATTER
MATTER, the premier healthcare incubator and innovation hub, includes more than 300 cutting-edge startups from around the world, working together with dozens of hospitals and health systems, universities and industry-leading companies to build the future of healthcare. Together, the MATTER community is accelerating innovation, advancing care and improving lives. For more information, visit matter.health and follow @MATTERhealth.
