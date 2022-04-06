With a pivotal shift from brick-and-mortar hospital care to virtual care at home, an accompanying upsurge in innovative technology must go hand in hand, as well. InfoBionic CEO Stuart Long explains how telemetry—especially, remote cardiac monitoring—is answering that call.
WALTHAM, Mass., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It would be folly to try to say something positive about a disease that has killed approximately 980,000 people in the United States(1) and 6.17 million people around the world.(2) However, there is one factor that cannot be denied about this horrendous COVID-19 pandemic: It has changed healthcare for the better—an increase of 6,000% in telehealth visits(3), and a pivotal shift toward hospital-at-home care, among other changes. With these developments, innovative technology—especially in remote cardiac telemetry—has surged.
"When InfoBionic was founded more than a decade ago, we reimagined accepted norms for cardiac arrythmia detection with a full disclosure model that was built upon the principles of unwavering quality and continual innovation. Today, we're carrying those same pillar forward as we make yet another bold foray into the future of virtual healthcare," says Stuart Long, CEO of InfoBionic, a Massachusetts-based digital health company.
As the industry has evolved through the COVID-19 pandemic, so has the need for greater reliance on remote monitoring, yet not 'just' for cardiac arrythmias. The need to address the varying levels of clinical complexity from low acuity to high acuity with continuous cardiac telemetry in a remote or virtual care environment has risen to be one of the major efforts that healthcare is undertaking. The CMS hospital-without-walls and ensuing hospital-at-home initiatives have cemented their position towards this shift from brick-and-mortar care to virtual care.(4) As of March 30, 2022, there are 92 health systems and 205 hospitals in 34 states participating in CMS approved Hospital at Home initiatives.(5) The train has left the station.
This is pushing the industry to find ways to manage transferring patients from the hospital to the home on a platform that allows a seamless and unified monitoring experience, yet while being capable of extending and replicating as close to possible the step-down level of continuous telemetry monitoring they have in hospital.
The future of remote cardiac telemetry, says Long, lies not just in the wearable device itself, but in the platform it serves. For example, the MoMe® Kardia device, which currently can detect and diagnose up to 30 different arrythmias, will record and send the data in near-real time to the clinician, who then can take immediate action, should it be warranted.
Yet in virtual care the goal for hospitals and health systems is to increase capacity and maximize resources to better manage patients by effectively removing the walls of the hospital.
In the hospital, Long notes, you have varying degrees of care. In patient cardiac monitoring it's typically broken into 3 tiers of devices. High Acuity like the ICU & CCU the most sophisticated continuous ECG telemetry. A monitoring desk in the ICU is staffed 24/7 monitoring the patients in real-time. Mid Acuity is the step-down units where continuous ECG telemetry is also used for real-time monitoring, but to a lesser degree of sophistication yet still including basic vital signs. Lastly in Low Acuity, the standard medical surgical floor where there is typically no telemetry, yet periodic vital signs are taken by mobile vital signs monitors.
To ensure that all levels of acuity can be monitored in a virtual care environment, InfoBionic introduces the first continuous virtual telemetry platform: The MoMe(TM) ARC Platform. Built with the same standards of quality and innovation that have earned them the trust of cardiology leaders, the MoMe(TM) ARC Platform hands power back to clinicians while enabling them to step confidently into virtual care.
InfoBionic will present the MoMe(TM) ARC Platform at this year's Heart Rhythm Society conference, to be held—both in person and virtually—at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, CA, from April 29 to May 1. InfoBionic will be located within the Mayo Clinic's booth #1927.
"As a virtual telemetry company specialized in remote cardiac arrythmia monitoring, we are proud to deliver the MoMe™ ARC Platform, the only platform on the market that can support the full spectrum of acuity that is required in a virtual care world. If the last few years have taught us one thing, it's that healthcare is changing. Care models are transforming. Providers are doing more in a virtual setting than ever before. Reimbursement paradigms are shifting to put value first. And clinicians are challenged to navigate all of this without ever losing focus on the patient. In order to support this new world of healthcare, telemetry must also adapt," says Long.
About InfoBionic:
InfoBionic is a digital health company transforming the efficiency and economics of ambulatory remote patient monitoring processes by optimizing clinical and real-world utility for the users that need it most – physicians and their patients. The Massachusetts-based team of seasoned entrepreneurs have had successful careers in healthcare, IT, medical devices and mobile technology, and bring specific expertise in remote monitoring and cardiology. They have seen first-hand the complexities of traditional cardiac arrhythmia detection and monitoring processes and designed the transformative MoMe® Kardia device to remove the roadblocks hindering faster, more effective diagnosis and decision-making. Frost & Sullivan bestowed the 2019 North American Remote Cardiac Monitoring Technology Leadership Award upon InfoBionic.
