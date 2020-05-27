NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Information Builders, Inc. (IBI), the leading data and analytics company, today announced that Omni-HealthData is the winner of "Best Overall Healthcare Data Analytics Platform" in the MedTech Breakthrough Awards for the second consecutive year.
MedTech Breakthrough is an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global health and medical technology market. MedTech Breakthrough Awards honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work, and success in a range of health and medical technology categories. This year's program attracted more than 3,750 nominations from over 15 different countries.
"Healthcare digitization is experiencing exponential growth, especially in light of the COVID-19 global pandemic, and data has never played a more critical role in empowering healthcare providers and patients with information to make better decisions," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "Information Builders is a leader in the data and analytics space because their 'breakthrough' solution makes it easy for non-technical users to access and analyze information anywhere, anytime. The 2020 MedTech Breakthrough Award is a strong testament to the success and innovative design of the Omni-HealthData platform."
"Healthcare data can be incredibly complex and challenging to bring together in order to analyze it and make decisions," said Dennis McLaughlin, vice president, Omni operations and product management, Information Builders. "Omni-HealthData offers a modern data and analytics platform that simplifies the data integration and harmonization process, and gives users a reliable and consistent view of their data. This approach empowers users to self-serve and quickly get answers and insights from their data – right when they need it."
Powered by Information Builders and designed for modern data management, Omni-HealthData helps healthcare organizations break down data silos and achieve real value from their data. Designed to be a comprehensive information management solution, it offers healthcare organizations a full suite of products and services that create a comprehensive view of patient, employee, and member data – all in one place. Omni-HealthData highlights include:
- Driving action where it matters most with care management analytics built for risk-based models
- Simplifying the complexity of social determinants with intelligent insights that help communities thrive
- Optimizing operations with unified and mastered provider directory data that restores trust and creates competitive advantage
See how Omni-HealthData empowers data-first organizations.
About Information Builders
Information Builders is the leading data and analytics company. We help organizations operationalize and monetize their data through insights that drive action. Our integrated platform for business intelligence (BI), analytics, data integration, and data quality, combined with our proven expertise, delivers value faster, with less risk. We believe data and analytics are the drivers of digital transformation, and we're on a mission to help our customers capitalize on new opportunities in the connected world. Headquartered in New York, NY, with global offices, Information Builders is one of the largest privately held companies in the industry.
Visit us at informationbuilders.com
About MedTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is an independent program devoted to honoring excellence in medical- and health-related technology companies, products, services, and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity, and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.
