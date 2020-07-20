DUBLIN, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Infrared Thermometers Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global infrared thermometers market is poised to grow by $191.16 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period.
The report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of contagious and chronic diseases and high level of accuracy of infrared thermometer. In addition, the increasing prevalence of contagious and chronic diseases is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
This study identifies the wide application across industries as one of the prime reasons driving the infrared thermometers market growth during the next few years.
A robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading infrared thermometers market vendors that include:
- BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- Cardinal Health Inc.
- Fluke Corp.
- Helen of Troy Ltd.
- HORIBA Ltd.
- Microlife Corp.
- OMRON Corp.
- Optris GmbH
- Radiant Innovation Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Also, the infrared thermometers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024
4. Five Forces Analysis
5. Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by type
- Non-contact infrared thermometers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Contact infrared thermometers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by type
6. Customer Landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d3wyfz
