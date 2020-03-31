ATLANTA, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As COVID-19 continues to evolve, Ingenious Med has launched pandemic response features and additional provider licenses free of charge for its customers nationwide.
"Healthcare organizations are focusing on saving lives and taking actions to prepare for the increasing number of COVID-19 cases," said Nimesh Shah, CEO of Ingenious Med. "For many of our customers, these actions are impacting operations and revenue streams and increasing pressures on already thin operating margins. That's why we've introduced new features and provider license programs to support them during this critical time."
Ingenious Med has released several COVID-19 response features across its platform at no additional cost to customers. These include implementing CMS's new COVID-19 diagnosis codes ahead of its activation, optional patient flagging, telemedicine modifiers for charge capture workflows, reporting enhancements and more.
Additionally, the company has made additional provider licenses available free of charge for all current Ingenious Med customers through September 30, 2020. It also streamlined the new user onboarding process, so a wider range of care team members can start using the platform's pandemic management tools quickly. This will enable its customers to scale appropriately to rapidly expanding patient volumes and care delivery needs due to COVID-19.
More details about Ingenious Med's COVID-19 features and license programs are available on the COVID-19 Support Measures page of its website (ingeniousmed.com/news/covid-19-support-measure).
Finally, the company enhanced its training processes by adding resources and implementing an accelerated program for new users. This ensures that more front-line providers can use all of the platform's tools and reports more quickly and effectively to maintain their organizations' workflow efficiency and revenue integrity during the pandemic.
"The programs we've implemented for our customers will ensure that they can continue to focus on what matters most: treating their patients," Shah continued. "We continue to monitor developments and will be introducing additional tools in the weeks and months ahead."
