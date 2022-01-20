CINCINNATI, Jan.20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --In an effort to meet the evolving demands of the healthcare staffing industry, Ingenovis Health, Inc., a top five healthcare staffing company backed by private investment firms Cornell Capital and Trilantic North America, today announced the addition of three new members of its management team. Ben Mirtes joins as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Denise Triba joins as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), and Jason Kohl is named Senior Vice President of U.S. Nursing Corporation.
Mirtes will lend financial leadership and acumen to the company's strategic direction, organic growth efforts, and merger and acquisition execution, Triba will be dedicated to building a world-class team focused on providing a best-in-class work environment for employees and clinicians, and Kohl will bring his logistical leadership experience to the comprehensive job action management U.S. Nursing business.
"As Ingenovis Health and its individual brands continue to grow and set increasingly high expectations, it is the right time to bolster our leadership team, strengthen our capabilities and stay ahead of rapidly changing trends in healthcare staffing," said Bart Valdez, Chief Executive Officer of Ingenovis Health.
"The diverse backgrounds of these leaders and others on the executive team allow them to draw from a multitude of successes in the public and private sectors, preparing us to be an even greater force in healthcare now and in the future."
Mirtes brings more than 15 years of experience across a variety of sectors, including healthcare services, management consulting, and financial services at companies such as Medpace, Omnicare, Deloitte Consulting, and LaSalle Bank. For the last three years he served as CFO of CEI Vision Partners (CVP). His significant experience with mergers and acquisitions includes completing 10 acquisitions with CVP and more than 15 acquisitions with Omnicare. Mirtes earned his bachelor's degree in business from Miami University and earned his MBA from UCLA Anderson School of Management, focusing on strategy and finance.
Triba is an experienced corporate officer with an outstanding record of success in transforming HR operations in high-growth companies to earn strategic competitive advantage. She joins Ingenovis Health after serving as the Chief People Officer at InnovAge, while also previously holding executive positions with Centura Health, Vail Valley Medical Center and CSG Systems. Her chief mission will be to unite Ingenovis Health's services and policies to create an organization that is world class in people, talent and reward management. Triba will be charged with oversight for the HR teams in each of the corporate locations. She earned her bachelor's degree from Creighton University in business management and later earned her master's degree in organizational learning, performance and chance from Colorado State University.
Jason Kohl brings 20 years of project management and leadership experience to U.S. Nursing, and is particularly experienced at building high performance teams. Prior to joining Ingenovis Health, he spent five years as Vice President and General Manager for Titan Global Distribution, a specialized Third Party Logistics provider which focuses on complicated project management for clients nationwide in the hospitality, retail, restaurant & healthcare markets. He also spent eight years at Cintas Fire Protection, where he served as General Manager and National Service Director of this full-service fire protection company, and earned his undergraduate degree from Westminster College and an MBA from Webster University in St. Louis.
"Fortifying our management team with these three highly accomplished leaders will help us accelerate Ingenovis Health forward in the years to come," said Valdez. "They will help is create consistencies across all brands and build an environment where we can offer expanded services to our clients, create greater opportunities for our clinicians, and maintain an environment where our employees can thrive."
