DENVER, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ingenovis Health announces the inclusion of Chief Commercial Officer Betty Wageman and trustaff Senior Vice President of Client Services Michelle Filipkowski to the Staffing Industry Analysts' 2021 Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing list. trustaff is an Ingenovis Health brand.
"Betty and Michelle are two of the most accomplished executives in the staffing industry and are truly deserving of this exclusive honor," said Bart Valdez, chief executive officer of Ingenovis Health. "As Ingenovis continues to grow care capabilities for our clients and offer expanded opportunities for our healthcare providers, Betty and Michelle are inspirational leaders and key drivers in achieving our goals."
With 25 years of healthcare staffing experience, Wageman ensures that clients and MSP partners receive the highest level of service and delivery through her world-class client services organization, which met unprecedented demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. She has also built a team that is committed to a culture of collaboration, transparency and determination, helping clients navigate the rapid cycles of the pandemic.
Filipkowski's leadership has established trustaff as a key industry player with many of today's most important MSP/VMS organizations. Throughout the pandemic, her strong leadership and careful collaboration with the organization's recruiting and support teams enabled trustaff to meet the continual demand for critical healthcare providers.
The Global Power 150 list is not a ranking, but a way to recognize women in leadership positions and to increase visibility for the important contributions these influencers have made across the industry. While those contributions and their careers have been remarkable, so have the efforts many have made in the last year to build their communities, including their DE&I initiatives. These honorees have helped to shape a $445 billion global staffing industry while paving the way for a more equitable future of work.
In its seventh year, this annual list recognizes women for their achievements as well as their attempts to elevate the ecosystem in a variety of ways. The Americas 100 sub-list will be printed in Staffing Industry Review magazine's November/December 2021 issue, as well as online.
To learn more about Ingenovis Health, visit http://www.ingenovishealth.com.
About Ingenovis Health: Ingenovis Health is an ingenious new force in healthcare combining the power of industry-leading staffing firms and innovative technology to advance delivery of critical healthcare clinicians to systems nationwide. Brands in the portfolio include trustaff, Fastaff Travel Nursing, U.S. Nursing Corporation, and CardioSolution.
About trustaff: Founded in 2002, trustaff is a comprehensive leader in healthcare staffing that utilizes innovative recruitment strategies to deliver top quality talent and personal service to organizations nationwide. An Ingenovis Health company, trustaff has been recognized repeatedly by Staffing Industry Analysts as one of the country's largest and fastest-growing healthcare staffing companies, recognized 11 times by Inc. Magazine as part of the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing privately held companies in the country, and has earned the Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval for excellence in Healthcare Staffing in addition to numerous other industry awards.
