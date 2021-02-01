SAN DIEGO, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhibrx, Inc. (Nasdaq: INBX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a broad pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates, announced today that the Company will be presenting at the following upcoming virtual investor conference:

  • Guggenheim Healthcare Talks: 2021 Oncology Days; Friday, February 12th, at 2 p.m. Pacific Time

The investor conference presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed through a link on the investors section of Inhibrx's website at https://inhibrx.investorroom.com/events-and-presentations. The webcast will be available for 60 days following the event.

About Inhibrx, Inc.

Inhibrx is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a broad pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates in oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx utilizes diverse methods of protein engineering to address the specific requirements of complex target and disease biology, including its proprietary sdAb platform. Inhibrx has collaborations with bluebird bio, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Chiesi. For more information, please visit www.inhibrx.com.

Investor and Media Contact:

Amy Conrad

Juniper Point

amy@juniper-point.com

858-366-3243

