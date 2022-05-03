From a comprehensive initial orientation to an easily accessible community platform, InHome Therapy offers therapists all the training resources they need to succeed.
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InHome Therapy, the first Home Therapy as a Service (HTaaS) agency, has made a name for itself in the healthcare segment by creating a community of passionate and talented therapists and providing training, resources and development opportunities that encourage retention and growth among its team of therapists — a profession too often marked by burnout and attrition.
By providing a network of support and unmatched resources for therapists, InHome Therapy has become the preferred partner for healthcare agencies in need of qualified therapists. Now the brand is doubling down on its focus on support and development, rolling out new training programs and recognition efforts to heroicize therapists.
"We invest so much time in our therapists," said Meaghan Chitwood InHome Therapy's COO. "That includes not only searching for the best talent but also cultivating a strong community and providing the training and resources therapists need to feel confident throughout the entire life cycle of their career."
Today, InHome Therapy employs more than 300 therapists and has completed more than 2 million patient visits in key locations across the country, utilizing powerful and easy-to-use tools and training that allow therapists to continuously deliver optimal care. The InHome Therapy training program includes a multi-week experience in which therapists go through an extensive orientation and shadow therapists in their area to build relationships, as well as get a firsthand look at how they operate in the home.
"Our comprehensive orientation includes guidelines to clinical success, and resources, including various tools, optimal communication with directors, and various electronic records that help therapists simplify their workflows," said Kristie Kamps, InHome Therapy's chief clinical officer. "Beyond that, there is also ongoing mentoring on a weekly and monthly basis. Overall, our training program is geared towards efficiency with back-office support and mentoring so that our therapists can spend more time one-on-one with our patients."
To start, Chitwood says InHome Therapy will conduct an assessment of every therapist that comes into orientation. "If they haven't worked in home health care before, we know there will be more of a learning curve," she said. "We look at how long they've been out of school to assess skill level and establish a starting point for each therapist. We have the InHome Therapy guidelines on how we operate and what needs to be done effectively. We teach them about the role they play in those baton passes to ensure that they understand what's most important to the agency. We count on them to know what's important for each patient, as well as know the regulations of the industry."
Kamps says InHome incorporates background research with evidence-based practice into its training and provides ongoing mentoring as well. "We are available to therapists at all times and make sure they perform optimally," she said. "We're at their beck and call and have leaders in the field who offer evidence-based support to make sure we are the best in the industry."
"Today, there are several new training programs and resources being developed for therapists," Chitwood said. "We are working to remove as many non-clinical tasks from their plate as possible. That's how we're working towards being the employer of choice. During orientation, we are looking at what therapists need to know in order to make the most efficient use of their time. We've developed a roadmap on how to make someone the best therapist possible. Our goal is to take our services to a world-class level and go above and beyond what we have seen in the industry."
One new resource rolled out by InHome Therapy is a community platform that gives therapists all the information they need to provide optimal care at their fingertips. "That way, therapists don't have to call every time they have a question," said Chitwood. "They can leave the initial orientation confident that they have the tools, resources and peer support they need to succeed."
Twice a year, InHome Therapy also offers in-service days; once in April to cover occupational therapy and once in October to celebrate physical therapy month. Chitwood says those two events help InHome Therapy address additional training topics that may come up throughout the year.
"Training is ongoing — in the future, our programs will be completely available online so they are easily accessible as needed," said Chitwood. "If we can help provide therapists with clear and efficient training that helps minimize the parts of work they don't love and maximize the parts they do love, then we are achieving our goal to be the employer of choice."
As InHome Therapy grows into new states, it is actively seeking new therapists who align with its purpose.
"We have found that the types of therapists we want to work with are lifelong learners," said Chitwood. "They want to get better and are open to learning new things. We want to create a space where the therapists enjoy what they're doing, and we're excited to continue partnering with talented professionals who genuinely care about our grassroots purpose and wish to grow in their field."
