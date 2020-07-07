SAN FRANCISCO, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inkling, a global leader in digital learning solutions, today announced that it has added its first major international health system to its client portfolio. CHRISTUS Health – which operates more than 600 hospitals, long-term care facilities, community hospitals, walk-in clinics and health ministries in the Southwestern U.S., as well as Central and South America – is deploying Inkling to enable collaboration among its geographically distributed subject matter experts (SMEs), so they can quickly create and update learning content. CHRISTUS Health then will distribute this content to all locations through the EdCast Learning Experience Platform (LXP), marking the first collaboration between Inkling and EdCast since announcing their partnership in March.
"Today the healthcare market is changing at the speed of light, applying new protocols daily to address public health concerns. It's vital that all employees have access to the latest information to protect themselves and their patients," said Jeff Carr, CEO of Inkling. "Adopting Inkling alongside its existing EdCast LXP will enable CHRISTUS Health to support creation of more interactive content, including slideshows, pop-up tips, knowledge checks and timelines, to ensure that the right information gets in the hands of the right people when they need it."
CHRISTUS Health has implemented Inkling to replace an authoring tool that was too complicated for its distributed SME authors to use. Inkling will enable more than 40 staff and 100 SME authors across the enterprise to develop and collaborate on development of learning content. Use of Inkling, along with EdCast's LXP, will significantly expand the healthcare provider's ability to create time-sensitive, interactive content that can be accessed from the field on any mobile device when users need it.
Inkling learning content, referred to as Inkdocs, will be available to CHRISTUS Health employees through their existing EdCast LXP through Inkling's Learning Connector. Inkling's partnership with EdCast enables CHRISTUS Health authors to have their workflow connected within both the EdCast and Inkling platforms. EdCast SmartCards, linked as Inkdocs, will be automatically created. Then, leveraging distribution rules in the LXP, the SmartCards will be auto-assigned to the right audience of readers at facilities throughout Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico, as well as Mexico, Chile and Colombia.
"Our mission is to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ. As a health system, we work to make ourselves better every day to live up to this mission. Important partnerships along with modern-day and engaging learning experiences speaks to one of our core values of excellence," said Tobias Washington, director, Learning Experience, Design & Technology at CHRISTUS Health. "When our teams are engaged and can access important learning easily, it makes us all better and helps us deliver our very best to our patients, their families and all those we are privileged to serve."
About CHRISTUS Health
At CHRISTUS Health, we deliver a complete healing experience that respects the individual. We serve our communities with dignity, and with a good deal of admiration. CHRISTUS Health is a Catholic, not-for-profit system made up of more than 600 centers, including community hospitals, walk-in clinics and health ministries. We are a community 45,000 strong, with more than 17,000 physicians providing individualized care in areas across Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana and New Mexico and in the Latin American countries of Chile, Colombia and Mexico. Sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word in Houston and San Antonio and the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, our mission is to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ to every individual we serve. For more information, visit www.christushealth.org.
About Inkling
Inkling is a leading, global, modern learning platform designed for today's learners and today's work. The company delivers your most critical knowledge to your people in the flow of work, anytime, anywhere and on any device. With easy content authoring, simplified learning paths, a modern learning experience and meaningful insights, Inkling's modern operational learning platform delivers learning flawlessly and with simplicity. Leading brands trust Inkling to help them efficiently onboard employees, ensure continued performance enablement, and successfully execute corporate initiatives while providing new levels of visibility into critical operating metrics. Founded in 2009 Inkling is based in San Francisco, Calif. For more information about Inkling, visit www.inkling.com.