RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is pleased to announce that Michelle Rai, MS, will join IEHP as the Chief Communications and Marketing Officer. In this role, Rai will oversee IEHP's communications and marketing programs and will guide the health plan in the development of long-term communication and marketing strategies. In addition, Rai will also oversee the strategic execution of IEHP's community relations, media relations, internal communications, digital and social media.
Rai joins IEHP most recently from Pacific Union College in Napa Valley, where she served as Chair of the Communication Department. Before her role as Chair, Ms. Rai acted as the College's Public Relations Director. Her vast range of experience also includes media relations, social media, marketing and more.
Rai holds a master's degree in integrated marketing communication from Golden Gate University. She earned a bachelor's degree in journalism and communication from Pacific Union College, where she received the prestigious Educator of the Year award in 2016.
"We are very excited to have Michelle join IEHP. Her background and professional experience will be a benefit to our organization, as we continue to look for new and innovative ways to communicate with our Members, Providers, Team Members and Community," said IEHP Chief Executive Officer Jarrod McNaughton. "I know she will be a great addition to our Leadership Team and serve as a collaborative partner as we work toward our mission to organize and improve the delivery of quality, accessible and wellness-based health care services for our Community."
To learn more about IEHP, visit iehp.org.
About IEHP
IEHP, Inland Empire Health Plan, is a top 10 largest Medicaid health plan and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. With a network of more than 6,400 Providers and more than 2,000 employees, IEHP serves more than 1.2 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plan (Medicare-Medicaid Plan). Through a dynamic partnership with Providers and Community, award-winning service and innovative products, IEHP is fully committed to advocating for our Members and providing them with quality, accessible and wellness-based health care services. For more information, visit www.iehp.org.