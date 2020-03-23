RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Last Thursday's statewide "Stay-at-Home" order issued by Governor Gavin Newsom drives home just how important our actions are during this unprecedented time. The decisions we make as a healthcare organization and community can make a difference.
Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is taking actions to support its Team Members, Members, Providers and Community to flatten the curve and slow the spread of COVID-19. "The safety and well-being of our Members and Community at large is a priority and our decisions as an organization are guided by that," said Jarrod McNaughton, chief executive officer, IEHP.
To ensure the health and safety of its Team Members and their families, IEHP instituted a work from home policy and activated its business continuity plan to ensure no disruption in service and care as one of the region's essential services.
To help its Members with ease of access to services while at home, IEHP is expanding its telehealth policies, encouraging Members to request a 90-day supply of medications, and asking Members to use its mail order delivery service for new prescriptions or refills.
"We are making every effort to protect the health of our Members by following the Governor's order and keeping them safe in their homes while still enabling them to get the care they need," said Karen Hansberger, MD, chief medical officer, IEHP. "Governor Newsom's order supports social distancing, which can slow the spread of the disease and keep health systems from being overwhelmed."
IEHP is encouraging its Members and Community to adhere to the "order" and follow closely all social distancing advice, such as only accessing services which have been identified as essential, keeping six feet away from others whenever possible, washing hands with soap and water for 20 seconds or using alcohol-based hand sanitizer when soap and water is not available.
"We all must do our part to reduce our risk of exposure and slow the spread of the virus," said Dr. Hansberger. "That starts with taking care of ourselves and each other."
For more information on IEHP's response to COVID-19, please visit iehp.org.
About IEHP
IEHP, Inland Empire Health Plan, is a top 10 largest Medicaid health plan and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. With a network of more than 6,400 providers and more than 2,000 employees, IEHP serves more than 1.2 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plan (Medicare-Medicaid Plan). Through a dynamic partnership with providers and community, award-winning service and innovative products, IEHP is fully committed to advocating for our members and providing them with quality, accessible and wellness-based health care services. For more information, visit www.iehp.org.