YOKNEAM, Israel, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD) ("InMode"), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced consolidated financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020.
Third Quarter 2020 Highlights:
- Record quarterly revenues of $59.7 million, an increase of 49% compared to the third quarter of 2019; approximately 58% of quarterly revenues derived from InMode's proprietary surgical technology platforms engaged in minimally invasive and subdermal ablative treatments, approximately 35% of quarterly revenues derived from InMode's recently introduced hands-free platforms and approximately 7% derived from InMode's traditional laser and non-invasive RF platforms
- Record GAAP net income of $23.9 million, compared to $16.2 million in the third quarter of 2019; *non-GAAP net income of $26.6 million, compared to $16.5 million in the third quarter of 2019
- Record GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.57 compared to $0.42 in the third quarter of 2019; *non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.63 compared to $0.42 in the third quarter of 2019
- Total cash position of $234.3 million as of September 30, 2020, including cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term bank deposits
U.S. GAAP Results
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
Q3 2020
Q3 2019
Revenues
$59,714
$40,010
Gross Margins
84%
87%
Net Income Attributable to InMode Ltd.
$23,895
$16,186
Earnings per Diluted Share
$0.57
$0.42
*Non-GAAP Results
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
Q3 2020
Q3 2019
Gross Margins
85%
87%
Net Income Attributable to InMode Ltd.
$26,638
$16,512
Earnings per Diluted Share
$0.63
$0.42
*Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation and related tax adjustments.
Management Comments
"Our record third quarter revenues were driven by the success of our minimally invasive and hands-free solutions in the United States and internationally, strengthening the leading market position of our harnessed electro-surgical technologies. The steadfast sales & marketing investments we made throughout the pandemic enabled our organization to quickly meet surging demand as restrictions loosened," commented Moshe Mizrahy, InMode's CEO.
"During the quarter, we continued to focus on research & development and were excited to announce the launch of the Morpheus8 Body handpiece and Morpheus8 Platform. We understand that the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic are not behind us, and we will remain committed to the health of our employees and our organization," commented Dr. Michael Kreindel, InMode's CTO and co-founder.
"We believe the steps we took over the last several months were instrumental in building interest, increased awareness and demand for InMode technologies, which translated into record sales in the third quarter. We believe we are emerging as the standard of care for minimally invasive aesthetic surgeries, as we continue to innovate and deliver versatile offerings. We expect continued underlying demand for our differentiated products heading into the fourth quarter of 2020," commented Shakil Lakhani, President of North America.
2020 Guidance
We expect that our revenues for the full year of 2020 will be between $192 million and $195 million, and we expect to maintain a *non-GAAP gross margin of 84%-86%.
This outlook is not a guarantee of future performance and stockholders should not rely on such forward-looking statements. See "Forward-Looking Statements" for additional information.
Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Total revenues for the third quarter of 2020 were $59.7 million, an increase of 49% as compared to the third quarter of 2019. The increase in revenues was driven primarily by the expansion of InMode's direct sales organization in the United States and the continued momentum of InMode's hands-free technology, as well as the recently introduced Morpheus8 Body fractional technology. Moreover, InMode continued to gain traction in international markets, with international revenues growing 109% year-over-year.
GAAP gross margin for the third quarter of 2020 was 84% compared to a gross margin of 87% in the third quarter of 2019. *Non-GAAP gross margin for the third quarter of 2020 was 85% compared to a gross margin of 87% in the third quarter of 2019. This decrease is primarily attributable to the increase of sales in international markets, mainly in countries where we operate through distributors.
GAAP operating margin for the third quarter of 2020 was 39%, compared to 40% in the third quarter of 2019. *Non-GAAP operating margin for the third quarter of 2020 was 43%, compared to 41% in the third quarter of 2019. This increase in *non-GAAP operating margin was primarily attributable to decreased marketing activities in the United States such as event and conference participation, due to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
InMode reported GAAP net income attributable to InMode Ltd. of $23.9 million, or $0.57 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $16.2 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019. On a *non-GAAP basis, InMode reported net income attributable to InMode Ltd. of $26.6 million, or $0.63 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $16.5 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019.
"We ended the third quarter with a strong balance sheet and record results. Our measured approach of investing for the future while maintaining flexibility during the COVID-19 pandemic has paid off this quarter," noted Yair Malca, InMode's CFO. "During the quarter, we announced a share repurchase program of up to one million of InMode's shares, which reflects our unwavering faith in InMode's success."
*Please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for important information about non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and non-GAAP Statement of Income is provided following the financial statements that are included in this release. Non-GAAP results exclude share-based compensation and related tax adjustments.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to InMode's operating results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures including non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and non-GAAP operating margin. Because these measures are used in InMode's internal analysis of financial and operating performance, management believes that they provide greater transparency to investors of management's view of InMode's economic performance. Management also believes the presentation of these measures, when analyzed in conjunction with InMode's GAAP operating results, allows investors to more effectively evaluate and compare the performance of InMode to that of its peers, although InMode's presentation of its non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to other similarly-titled measures of other companies. Schedules reconciling each of these non-GAAP financial measures are provided as a supplement to this release.
About InMode
InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radio-frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically-accepted minimally-invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
The information in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or InMode's future financial or operating performance, including the future performance described above under the heading titled "2020 Guidance." Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "would" and similar expressions that concern our expectations, strategy plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including with respect to the impact of the COVID-19 global outbreak. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements included in InMode's Annual Report on Form F-20 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 18, 2020, risk factors relating to the COVID-19 global outbreak and our future public filings. InMode undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.
INMODE LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
September 30,
Nine months ended
September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
REVENUES
59,714
40,010
130,920
109,359
COST OF REVENUES
9,395
5,047
20,274
14,193
GROSS PROFIT
50,319
34,963
110,646
95,166
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development
1,959
1,329
7,207
4,112
Sales and marketing
23,758
16,726
61,293
46,721
General and administrative
1,309
927
4,745
2,693
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
27,026
18,982
73,245
53,526
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
23,293
15,981
37,401
41,640
Finance income, net
798
479
2,063
1,264
INCOME BEFORE TAXES
24,091
16,460
39,464
42,904
INCOME TAXES
207
267
509
718
NET INCOME
23,884
16,193
38,955
42,186
Add: Loss (net income) attributable to non-controlling interests
11
(7)
(39)
(79)
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INMODE LTD.
23,895
16,186
38,916
42,107
NET INCOME PER SHARE:
Basic
0.65
0.53
1.09
1.50
Diluted
0.57
0.42
0.93
1.15
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF NET INCOME PER SHARE
Basic
36,697
30,297
35,542
28,031
Diluted
42,082
39,004
41,894
36,654
INMODE LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
September 30,
2020
December 31,
2019
Assets
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
68,835
44,727
Marketable securities
122,046
120,144
Short-term bank deposits
43,436
28,491
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
16,164
6,628
Other receivables
4,790
3,810
Inventories
14,871
9,408
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
270,142
213,208
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
Accounts receivable
455
374
Deferred income taxes, net
606
1,899
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,282
1,369
Property and equipment, net
1,056
935
Other investments
600
600
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
3,999
5,177
TOTAL ASSETS
274,141
218,385
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable
4,283
3,702
Contract liabilities
15,671
15,587
Other liabilities
17,572
13,205
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
37,526
32,494
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Contract liabilities
2,069
3,813
Other liabilities
1,969
1,494
Operating lease liabilities
519
744
Deferred income taxes, net
32
37
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
4,589
6,088
TOTAL LIABILITIES
42,115
38,582
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
232,026
179,803
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
274,141
218,385
INMODE LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income
23,884
16,193
38,955
42,186
Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
108
77
307
214
Share-based compensation expenses
2,404
385
9,614
1,199
Allowance for doubtful accounts
-
55
466
133
Loss on marketable securities, net
11
-
2
-
Finance income, net
(279)
(86)
(11)
(395)
Deferred income taxes, net
347
(68)
1,173
(211)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Increase in accounts receivable
(7,628)
(2,324)
(10,083)
(597)
Decrease (increase) in other receivables
537
(1,814)
(960)
(650)
Decrease (increase) in inventories
1,356
(879)
(5,463)
(1,532)
Increase in accounts payable
257
689
581
759
Increase in other liabilities
4,187
2,402
4,717
2,418
Increase (decrease) in contract liabilities
5,010
(1,115)
(1,660)
1,263
Decrease in accrued contingencies
-
-
-
(10,000)
Net cash provided by operating activities
30,194
13,515
37,638
34,787
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Investment in short-term deposit
(18,090)
(17,220)
(49,699)
(34,310)
Proceeds from short-term deposit
6,720
8,500
34,810
18,500
Purchase of fixed assets
(103)
(54)
(428)
(518)
Purchase of marketable securities
(41,085)
(68,282)
(119,394)
(82,621)
Proceeds from sale of marketable securities
25,500
13,500
117,786
18,103
Net cash (used in) investing activities
(27,058)
(63,556)
(16,925)
(80,846)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from initial public offering of ordinary shares, net of offering costs
-
69,784
-
69,784
Exercise of options
698
178
3,248
315
Net cash provided by financing activities
698
69,962
3,248
70,099
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH
234
(93)
147
(56)
NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
4,068
19,828
24,108
23,984
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD
64,767
28,877
44,727
24,721
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
68,835
48,705
68,835
48,705
INMODE LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues by Geography:
United States
40,880
31,007
95,763
87,813
International
18,834
9,003
35,157
21,546
Total Net Revenue
59,714
40,010
130,920
109,359
U.S. as percentage of total revenue
68%
77%
73%
80%
INMODE LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended September 30, 2020
Three months ended September 30, 2019
GAAP
Share Based
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Share Based
Non-GAAP
REVENUES
59,714
-
59,714
40,010
-
40,010
COST OF REVENUES
9,395
(155)
9,240
5,047
(21)
5,026
GROSS PROFIT
50,319
155
50,474
34,963
21
34,984
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development
1,959
(124)
1,835
1,329
(58)
1,271
Sales and marketing
23,758
(1,974)
21,784
16,726
(270)
16,456
General and administrative
1,309
(151)
1,158
927
(36)
891
TOTAL OPERATING
27,026
(2,249)
24,777
18,982
(364)
18,618
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
23,293
2,404
25,697
15,981
385
16,366
Finance income, net
798
-
798
479
-
479
INCOME BEFORE TAXES
24,091
2,404
26,495
16,460
385
16,845
INCOME TAXES (TAX BENEFIT)
207
(339)
(132)
267
59
326
NET INCOME
23,884
2,743
26,627
16,193
326
16,519
Add: Loss (net income) attributable to non-controlling interests
11
-
11
(7)
-
(7)
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INMODE LTD.
23,895
2,743
26,638
16,186
326
16,512
NET INCOME PER
Basic
0.65
0.73
0.53
0.55
Diluted
0.57
0.63
0.42
0.42
WEIGHTED AVERAGE
Basic
36,697
36,697
30,297
30,297
Diluted
42,082
42,289
39,004
39,047
INMODE LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
INCOME TO NON-GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except for per share data)
(Unaudited)
Nine months ended September 30, 2020
Nine months ended September 30, 2019
GAAP
Share Based
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Share Based
Non-GAAP
REVENUES
130,920
-
130,920
109,359
-
109,359
COST OF REVENUES
20,274
(380)
19,894
14,193
(62)
14,131
GROSS PROFIT
110,646
380
111,026
95,166
62
95,228
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development
7,207
(2,132)
5,075
4,112
(166)
3,946
Sales and marketing
61,293
(6,569)
54,724
46,721
(887)
45,834
General and administrative
4,745
(533)
4,212
2,693
(84)
2,609
TOTAL OPERATING
73,245
(9,234)
64,011
53,526
(1,137)
52,389
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
37,401
9,614
47,015
41,640
1,199
42,839
Finance income, net
2,063
-
2,063
1,264
-
1,264
INCOME BEFORE TAXES
39,464
9,614
49,078
42,904
1,199
44,103
INCOME TAXES (TAX BENEFIT)
509
(763)
(254)
718
227
945
NET INCOME
38,955
10,377
49,332
42,186
972
43,158
Add: Loss (net income) attributable to non-controlling interests
(39)
-
(39)
(79)
-
(79)
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INMODE LTD.
38,916
10,377
49,293
42,107
972
43,079
NET INCOME PER
Basic
1.09
1.39
1.50
1.53
Diluted
0.93
1.17
1.15
1.17
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING USED IN COMPUTATION OF NET INCOME PER SHARE
Basic
35,542
35,542
28,031
28,031
Diluted
41,894
42,061
36,654
36,707