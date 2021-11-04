InMode Logo

InMode Logo

 By InMode Ltd.

YOKNEAM, Israel, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced that Moshe Mizrahy, Chief Executive Officer and Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

 

  • Stifel 2021 Healthcare Conference

     Presentation is scheduled on Tuesday, November 16 at 9:20pm EST. Access to the webcast and replay can be found here. To schedule a meeting, contact your Stifel representative.



  • Hidden Gem Conference

     Presentation is scheduled on Wednesday, November 17 at 11:15am EST. To schedule a meeting, contact your Furey Research Partners representative.



  • Canaccord Virtual MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum

     Presentation is scheduled on Thursday, November 18 at 1:30pm EST. Access to the webcast and replay can be found here. To schedule a meeting, contact your Canaccord representative.

Management will be available for one-on-one virtual meetings during the conferences. For more information regarding these events, please visit InMode's events page here.

About InMode 

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures and markets devices harnessing novel radio-frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically-accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal-Scharia

MS-IR LLC

ir@inmodemd.com

917-607-8654

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inmode-to-participate-in-upcoming-virtual-investor-conferences-in-november-301415899.html

SOURCE InMode Ltd.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.