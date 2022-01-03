InMode Logo (PRNewsfoto/InMode)

InMode Logo (PRNewsfoto/InMode)

 By InMode Ltd.

YOKNEAM, Israel, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced that Moshe Mizrahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 12, 2022, at 9:15am EST.

Management will be available for one-on-one virtual meetings during the conference. To schedule a meeting, please contact your Needham representative. A live webcast of the presentation will be available to the public at InMode's events page here. The webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation.

For more information regarding these events, please visit InMode's investor relations page here.

About InMode 

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures and markets devices harnessing novel radio-frequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically-accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1064477/InMode_Logo.jpg

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal-Scharia

MS-IR LLC

ir@inmodemd.com

+1-917-607-8654 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inmode-to-present-at-the-24th-needham-virtual-growth-conference-301452494.html

SOURCE InMode Ltd.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.