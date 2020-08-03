YOKNEAM, Israel, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, announced today that Moshe Mizrahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Michael Kreindel, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer, Dr. Spero Theodorou, Chief Medical Officer, and Shakil Lakhani, President of North America will participate at the following virtual conferences:
UBS Genomics 2.0 and Medtech Innovations Virtual Summit
Management will participate in a virtual fireside chat on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. EDT and will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day.
Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference
Management will present virtually on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. EDT and will be available for one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.
5th Annual Needham Virtual Med Tech 1x1 Conference
Management will host virtual one-on-one investor meetings on Monday, August 17, 2020.
To schedule a meeting please contact your salesperson or Miri Segal at msegal@ms-ir.com.
A live webcast of the presentations will be available to the public at: https://inmodemd.com/investors/. The webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentations.
