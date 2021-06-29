MONTREAL, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bad habits are notoriously hard to break - that's why they're called habits, after all. Ask any dieter, smoker, or shopping addict why they continue to engage in a behavior that they know is not good for them, and they'll likely respond with a shrug and a look of utter helplessness. The problem is that whatever pleasure or comfort giving in to the habit may bring, it is short-lived. Moreover, according to research from PsychTests.com, people who engage in such compulsive behaviors are more likely to struggle with a number of deeper emotional issues.

Analyzing data collected from 12,259 people who took the Emotional Intelligence Test, PsychTests' researchers compared people who engage in compulsive habits ("Habit-Engagers") to those who don't ("Habit-Resisters"). Here's how the two groups compared:

Habit-Engagers scored lower on a number of emotional intelligence competencies, including the following:

(Note: Scores range on a scale from 0 to 100)

  • Comfort with emotional situations or people - score of 47 vs. 69 for Habit-Resisters, a 22-point difference.
  • Emotional control - score of 39 vs. 74 for Habit-Resisters, a 35-point difference.
  • Self-motivation - score of 52 vs. 77 for Habit-Resisters, a 25-point difference.
  • Self-awareness - score of 56 vs. 76 for Habit-Resisters, a 20-point difference.
  • Coping skills - score of 61 vs. 79 for Habit-Resisters, an 18-point difference.
  • Resilience - score of 61 vs. 82 for Habit-Resisters, a 21-point difference.
  • Self-esteem - score of 50 vs. 80 for Habit-Resisters, a 30-point difference.
  • Positive mindset - score of 52 vs. 77 for Habit-Resisters, a 26-point difference.
  • Contentment - score of 47 vs. 75 for Habit-Resisters, a 28-point difference.
  • Tendency to ruminate excessively - score of 67 vs. 30 for Habit-Resisters, a 37-point difference.

PsychTests study also revealed that:

  • 59% of Habit-Engagers are very sensitive to criticism (compared to 20% of Habit-Resisters, a difference of 39%).
  • 49% feel like they're on a constant emotional roller coaster (compared to 10% of Habit-Resisters, a difference of 39%).
  • 59% are terrified of the future (compared to 18% of Habit-Resisters, a difference of 41%).
  • 38% are never satisfied with what they've achieved (compared to 16% of Habit-Resisters, a difference of 22%).
  • 39% perceive their lives as being one problem after another (compared to 8% of Habit-Resisters, a difference of 31%).
  • 55% constantly doubt themselves (compared to 10% of Habit-Resisters, a difference of 45%).
  • 46% do not like change (compared to 14% of Habit-Resisters, a difference of 32%).
  • 41% are ashamed of how they look or behave (compared to 4% of Habit-Resisters, a difference of 37%).
  • 46% dwell on failures, rejections, or disappointments (compared to 10% of Habit-Resisters, a difference of 36%).
  • 43% harshly insult or criticize themselves when they mess up (compared to 8% of Habit-Resisters, a difference of 35%).
  • 71% tend to over-analyze situations and create problems out of nothing (compared to 24% of Habit-Resisters, a difference of 47%).
  • 48% have been formally diagnosed with depression, or are feeling depressed but have not brought it up with a healthcare or mental health professional (compared to 11% of Habit-Resisters, a difference of 37%).
  • 56% have been formally diagnosed with anxiety, or are feeling anxious but have not had consulted a healthcare or mental health professional (compared to 18% of Habit-Resisters, a difference of 38%).

"Compulsive behaviors almost always have an emotional or psychological component," explains Dr. Ilona Jerabek, president of PsychTests. "For example, the basis of a food addiction is not physical hunger - the person eats to fulfill an emotional need, such as a desire for comfort after a stressful experience, or to suppress unpleasant feelings, whether it's sadness, anxiety, or even boredom. This creates a vicious cycle: bad feelings trigger the bad habit, which triggers more bad feelings, and the pattern continues. And until you're willing to face the trauma that bred them, you'll have a difficult time breaking the habit. You'll also, as our study revealed, struggle with a host of other emotional and psychological issues, such as problems with self-esteem, stress management, and emotional control. Compulsive habits are compulsive for a reason - because you keep doing the same thing and expecting a different result."

