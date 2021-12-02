NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...Strong showers with embedded thunderstorms will impact portions of Morris, Hunterdon, south central Sussex, Warren, northwestern Mercer, Somerset, Middlesex, northeastern Berks, Lehigh, north central Montgomery, Bucks and Northampton Counties through 1030 PM EST... At 945 PM EST, doppler radar indicated strong showers with embedded thunderstorms along a line extending from Parsippany to near Bloomsbury to Topton. These showers have a history of producing brief wind gusts up to 45 mph. Movement was east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Doppler radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Allentown, New Brunswick, Perth Amboy, Easton, Morristown, Somerville, Somerset, Edison, Bethlehem, Old Bridge, East Brunswick, Bridgewater, South Brunswick, Sayreville, North Brunswick, Carteret, Dover, Madison, Hopatcong and Forks. This includes the following highways... New Jersey Turnpike between exits 10 and 12. Northeast Extension between mile markers 35 and 63. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 40 and 76. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 42. Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 18 and 48. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 53. Garden State Parkway between mile markers 121 and 133. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH